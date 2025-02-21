Florida congressman investigated by DC police for alleged assault

D.C. police confirm they are investigating an alleged assault by Florida Rep. Cory Mills, a Republican representing a district northeast of Orlando, calling it an active criminal investigation.

Police reports obtained by News4 I-Team show the alleged incident started at a penthouse in a luxury apartment building in The Wharf area of Southwest at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Mills’ office told NBC News: “This week, law enforcement was asked to resolve a private matter at Congressman Mills’ residence. Congressman Mills vehemently denies any wrongdoing whatsoever, and is confident any investigation will clear this matter quickly.”

News4 reached out to the alleged victim on Thursday afternoon. In a text message, the woman – who News4 is not naming, but is not the congressman’s wife – told the I-Team, “Yesterday, I contacted law enforcement to address a personal matter… Although the argument was emotionally charged, there was no physical abuse involved.”

But that’s likely not the end of the investigation.

The I-Team obtained multiple copies of the police report, which show varying levels of detail about what allegedly happened inside the apartment and when police arrived.

D.C. law says officers shall arrest someone if there is probable cause to believe they committed an intrafamily offense resulting in physical injury, including pain.

D.C. police confirm internal affairs is investigating how MPD handled the situation, which did not end in an arrest.

Mills is a two-term congressman. According to online bios, he is married and has two children.