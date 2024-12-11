Shop the National Mall: 5 fantastic museum stores and the best gifts to buy there

‘Tis the season for buying presents. But more and more, people are thinking about who they’re buying from and who those purchases support.

Before you go to the shopping mall, how about a trip to the National Mall?

Gift shops at Smithsonian museums are packed with classic gifts like jewelry, ornaments, books, home goods and apparel – but they also have items you might not expect and niche picks for the particular person in your life.

What you find in Smithsonian stores can’t just be found anywhere.

“All of the merchandise that’s in our stores is unique to the Smithsonian,” Alison Leithner with Smithsonian Enterprises said. “You can only get it here, and it is curated specially for the museum that it’s in.”

All proceeds from the museums’ gift shops go back to the Smithsonian, so your purchase could help fund display fixes, comfort upgrades and other changes that keep the museums in great shape.

Bonus: There’s no sales tax at Smithsonian Museum gift shops!

We took a shopping spree across five museum gift shops to find some of the most fun gifts. Pro tip: Many items have cards explaining their historical significance. Pick up the providence cards to give your gift an educational twist.

The gift shops are generally open during the same hours as the museums (the National Mall museums close at 5:30 p.m., but the American Art Museum and Portrait Gallery in Gallery Place-Chinatown stay open until 7 p.m.). The museums are closed on Dec. 25, but open every other day, so you can run over on Dec. 24 to get a last-minute present that doesn't require shipping.

You can also shop online at www.smithsonianstore.com.

Air & Space Museum

Museum details

Freeze-dried ice cream can’t be beat if you’re looking for an iconic – and nostalgic – Smithsonian museum gift. The dry and airy ice cream sandwiches are the best-selling item across the Smithsonian. If you've got a friend who lives in the area now but didn't grow up here, why not gift them a quintessential DMV elementary school experience?

Spring for a full space suit costume (kids’ sizes start at $60) or pick up a monkey plush that doubles as a slap bracelet.

There’s even a “jet fuel in the morning candle” that indeed smells sort of like gas – maybe not a gift for everyone, but the perfect gift for someone.

The three-story shop has something for space nerds and anyone with their head above the clouds, from Snoopy in space to “Star Wars” to vintage-looking caps.

Museum of the American Indian

Store details

The Smithsonian Enterprises team works with the museum and its curators to make sure each item in the shop ties to exhibits and collections, introducing shoppers to different indigenous groups and tribes.

They vet all products to ensure they’re authentic, Julie Corcoran with Smithsonian Enterprises said.

“An artist will come in, and we’ll literally buy the art for the store right out of somebody’s basket that they’re selling,” she said.

Horsehair pottery with eye-catching patterns, chocolate bars, smudge sticks, dreamcatchers and handcrafted jewelry speak to deep traditions. But there are some goods from very modern companies owned by Native Americans, too.

Makeup and beauty products by Lauren Good Day include eyeshadow palettes, faux mink eyelashes and printed sweatshirts.

They tie into the museum’s exhibit, “Unbound: Narrative Art of the Plains,” which includes Good Day’s work.

Natural History Museum

Museum visitor info

Mushrooms are having a moment at the Natural History Museum. Washi tape, socks, undies, shirts and mushroom jerky would make great gifts for the fun guy (or gal) on your list.

The natural world offers a huge canvas, and some of this shop’s popular merch categories are butterflies, crystals and Hope Diamond swag.

Dinosaur plushies and masks would be hard to beat at the kids’ shop, but the sassy t-rex collection would appeal to any age.

American History Museum

Museum visitor info

All of the items are made in America by artisans and hand-selected by the Smithsonian’s shopping curators.

The selection spans from sea to shining sea: There’s Fisher’s Popcorn from Ocean City and lavender products from New Mexico.

Blue’s Teas and Coffee Co., an African American-owned brand based in D.C., has items that would make great host gifts.

Rosie the Riveter has her own section, and there’s plenty celebrating pop culture.

This museum houses Dorothy’s iconic red ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” meaning the museum has plenty of swag for the “Wicked” fan in your life. You could give them their own ruby red slippers, Funko Pop figures or Wicked Witch socks.

The Museum of the American Latino, which doesn't yet have its own building but is already creating exhibits, has its own section too. Find delightful mini tortilla earrings, colorful hand-woven potholders or decorations featuring your favorite Loteria card.

The American History Museum actually has three shops to choose from: The 6,000-square-foot main store, a smaller outpost at the entrance and a pop-up shop for the new “Entertainment Nation” exhibit.

African Art Museum

Visitor and gift shop info

African artists made the bulk of the clothing, art, jewelry and more at the African Art Museum.

“It’s made with love. It’s made with someone’s craftmanship,” Corcoran, of Smithsonian Enterprises, said.

Instruments, cultural cookbooks, plus magnificent hand-made bags and tapestries make for unexpected gifts from a hidden gem on the National Mall.

Every price point is available, from $8-$10 items at the register to a colorful, $600 giraffe statue to amber jewelry that could cost thousands.

