List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, through May 4

The D.C. area really thrives in late spring. This week started with the announcement that the Commanders are planning to build a stadium in the District, and it will end with some of our favorite events, including the Around the World Embassy Tour, the Running of the Chihuahuas and Adams Morgan PorchFest.

To all who celebrate Star Wars Day on Saturday ... May the Fourth be with you at Barracks Row or in Hyattsville. We know someone out there is over the moon about "the galaxy’s foremost instrumental Star Wars cosplay heavy metal John Williams tribute band." As Yoda says: Do or do not. There is no try.

Here's our list of stuff to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area (in chronological order):

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert: Weds., Warner Theatre

Capitals vs. Canadiens (First round of the playoffs, game 5): Weds., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena, $113+

Live! At the Library - Somi: Thurs., Library of Congress, free

DC Climate Week: Through Fri.

Dupont Circle ArtWalk: Fri., Dupont Circle, free

Washington Spirit vs Angel City FC (plus, Pitchside Pups!): Fri., 8 p.m., Audi Field, $24+

May the 4th be with you - Star Wars Weekend: Fri. to Sun., 4-9 p.m., Barracks Row (8th Street SE)

86th Annual Flower Mart: Fri. and Sat., National Cathedral, free admission

Capital Rare Book Fair: Sat. and Sun., University Club, $15 ($10 for students and free for kids under 16)

Picnic Day and free admission at The Kreeger Museum: Sat., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2401 Foxhall Road NW, free

Running of the Chihuahuas: Sat., 2-5 p.m., The Wharf, free to watch ($30 to race)

Around the World Embassy Tour: Sat., various locations, free

Adams Morgan PorchFest: Sat., 2-6 p.m., various homes and businesses, free

D.C. United vs. Colorado (Military Appreciation Night): Sat., 7:30 p.m., Audi Field, $15+

Yoga + Sound Experience: Sun., 9 a.m., National Building Museum, $30

Birdwatching in Anacostia Park: Sun., 9:30 a.m., meet at Anacostia Park Roller Skating Pavillion, $15

Little Piñata Workshop!: Sun., noon to 2 p.m., 670 Rhode Island Avenue NE, $45-$50

Free Community Day & Makers’ Market at the National Museum of Women in the Arts: Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1250 New York Ave. NW, free

What to do in Maryland

Matriarch: An Evening with Tina Knowles, Family, and Friends: Weds., 7 p.m., The Theater at MGM National Harbor, $124+

Movies on the Potomac: “Fool's Gold”: Thurs., 7 p.m., National Harbor, free

Trivia at Denizens Brewing Co.: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., Riverdale Park, free

Sligo Creek Fest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 10200 Sligo Creek Parkway, Silver Spring, free

Carousel Day: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glen Echo Park, rides $2 but the festival is free

Greenbelt Cinema 10th Anniversary Fundraiser: Sat., 6-8 p.m., 129 Centerway, Greenbelt, $50-$75 for tickets (free activities for non-ticketed guests

HyBall 2025: Press Play: Sat., 8-11 p.m., Pyramid Atlantic in Hyattsville, $45

VisArts' 13th Annual Rockville Arts Festival: Sat. and Sun., Rockville Town Square, free

May the 4th Be With You: Fitness Walk: Sun., 10 a.m. to noon, Prince George's Plaza Community Center in Hyattsville, free

Movies on the Potomac: “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (2008): Sun., 6 p.m., National Harbor, free

What to do in Virginia

Music by the Metro - Clarendon Concert Series: Thursdays in May, Clarendon Metro Park, free

Wine & Watercolors: Fri., 5 p.m., Shop Made in VA - Alexandria, $25

Alexandria Springtime Art Festival: Sat. and Sun., 300 John Carlyle St. in Alexandria, free

Rosslyn Reads Book Sale & Spring Market: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Central Place Plaza, free

Spring Maker's Market: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Port City Brewing Co. in Alexandria, free entry

Flourish: A Spring Market: Sat., noon to 3 p.m., Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington, free admission

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival: Sat., Prince William County Fairgrounds in Manassas, $45-$89

Spring Fit Crawl: Sat., noon to 2:30 p.m., Zweet Sport Total Fitness Studio in Alexandria, $49

Revolutionary War Weekend: Sat. and Sun., Mount Vernon, $22-$35 (free for kids 5 and under)

Bingo for Breast Cancer: Sat., 1-3 p.m., Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, $5 per player

Spring Fling: An Old Town Block Party: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., businesses in Old Town, free

A Walk Down Flavor Lane - make custom spice blends: Sun., 11 a.m., Made in ALX, $35

Last chance - “In the Heights” at Signature Theatre: Through Sun., Arlington, $165+

