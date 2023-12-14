Get in the Christmas spirit at these holiday pop-up bars in the DC area

It's the ho-ho-ho-lidays which means weeks of getting merry and bright under the twinkling lights. Cue the fake (and real!) snow, it's time to get those spirits bright.

We shook the snow globe to find creative cocktails in Santa Claus cups, global holiday traditions and grandma-inspired decor.

This year, winter served as a muse for many of the District's bars. They offer a temporary escape from bleak city streets and create the feeling of hot cocoa warming your hands under the stars.

After you've walked through a wonderland of lights and visited holiday markets, head into these cozy and magical bars below to thaw with some holiday-themed spirits.

Chicken and Whiskey’s Holiday Pop-Up

📅 Ongoing

📍 Ballpark location (70 N Street SE, Washington, D.C.)

🔗 Details

Festive fun is on tap at Chicken and Whiskey’s "naughty v nice fiesta" in Navy Yard.

“Elf on the Shelf” figurines climb up the bar and Christmas ornaments drip from the ceiling as bartenders mix your holiday cocktails. Sing your heart out on a stage with a silver tinsel curtain at holiday karaoke on Wednesdays from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ivy and Coney’s Hanukkah Extravaganza

📅 Through Dec. 31

📍 1537 7th St NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

This annual pop-up bar is back to celebrate Hanukkah and spin the dreidel! Visitors can expect homemade potato latkes and matzoh ball soup. For drinks, kosher wines, plum brandy, schnapps and beers will be aplenty.

Jane Jane

📅 Ongoing

📍 1705 14th St NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

Get a taste of holiday nostalgia with Jane Jane’s decorations described as “A Christmas Story” meets your grandparents’ house with tinsel, vintage ornaments and poinsettias. The bar's mulled cider and a Monte Carlo Toddy with bénédictine liqueur are sure to warm you up.

Joy on the Avenue with Del Ray’s Pop-Up Bar

📅 Ongoing

📍 2312 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA

🔗 Details

The holiday spirit is in full swing at Joy on the Avenue. Enjoy holiday nibbles and sip on their “Gettin’ Lit” cocktails, all named after iconic holiday characters and themes. Holiday-themed wine and beer are also available.

Mercy Me's El Chalet

📅 Dec. 7 to March 1

📍 1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

Mercy Me is transformed into a chalet inspired by the winter festivities of Patagonia. Warm up by a firepit with cocktails like an Espresso Nog, a spiked hot chocolate and an infused hot toddy. The chalet will screen classic holiday movies from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24.

Mercy Me's chalet pop-up bar. Photo courtesy of Mercy Me.

Miracle at Death Punch Bar

📅 through Dec. 31

📍 2321 18th Street NW Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

If Old Saint Nick lived in D.C. he would be a regular this pop-up bar. Every inch of the bar is decked with holiday décor like the North Pole itself. Were you naughty or nice this year? Let your friends or date choose which shot to drink.

Miracle on Exchange St.- Sense of Thai

📅 Ongoing

📍 20413 Exchange St, Ashburn, VA

🔗 Details

Miracle on Exchange St. brings a variety of Christmas-themed drinks at their pop-up bar at Sense of Thai. From the Chrismapolitan to Secret Santa, there’s plenty of fun options to choose from. Miracle will also donate 10% of retail sales of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa’s Head mugs to the Seva Foundation.

Miracle Pop-Up Bar at Live!

📅 Nov. 24 to Dec. 24

📍 7002 Arundel Mills Cir #7777, Hanover, MD

🔗 Details

The second annual Miracle pop-up bar has opened at the Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland includes themed cocktails and an interactive light show. The bar will be decked out in kitschy and vintage-themed decor and some drinks feature the Christmapolitan and the Snowball Old-Fashioned. There will be special holiday-themed nights including a cocktail class and an ugly Christmas sweater party.

Misfit Toys on 18th

📅 Ongoing

📍 Tiki on 18th (2411 18th Street NW Washington, D.C.)

🔗 Details

The Island of Misfit Toys finds a new home at Tiki on 18th in D.C. Choose from 10 hot or cold cocktails, each labeled with a misfit toy saying. The “Ginger Snap” cocktail made with bourbon, apple cider and ginger, says “Why am I such a misfit? I am not just a nitwit.” Check out what other sayings from the movie pop up by looking at the website menu.

Sippin’ Santa at Black Whiskey

📅 Nov. 24 to Dec. 31

📍 1410 14th St NW Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

For the first time, Black Whiskey is hosting the beach themed Sippin’ Santa pop-up bar! This Santa rides a surfboard instead of a sleigh and the bar has palm trees decorated with ornaments, instead of a pine tree. There are eight holiday cocktails with the signature Sippin’ Santa being made with Demerara rum and gingerbread mix.

Snow Globe at Cantina Bambina

📅 Ongoing

📍 The Wharf (960 Wharf St. SW Washington, D.C.)

🔗 Details

The Wharf’s dockside bar will “shake up your holidays” with their snow globe themed bar. Enjoy Mexican Hot Cocoa and snacks like “Christmas Crack” under a warm blue glow. A bonus, the lights and decorations look like falling snowflakes.

Northern Lights in the Garden

📅 Ongoing

📍Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave. NW Washington, D.C.)

🔗 Details

Visit the Garden at Hook Hall to see the magic of the Aurora Borealis. At night, lights and fabric recreate the Arctic sky with swirling purples, blues and whites. Drink seasonal favorites around a fire pit or reserve a cabana with a hot tub for your crew.

You Sleigh Me! A Grinch Experience!

📅 Until Dec. 31

📍 8120 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD

🔗 Details

The Grinch takes over Whoville at the Fialova restaurant in the Bethesda Hotel in “A Grinch Experience.” Grinch-themed drinks include a ginger beer and vodka drink named “Max’s Mule." Don’t want any of the drinks there? Customize your drink with your choice of alcohol and top it off with toppings like toasted coconut shavings and graham crackers.

Wunder Garten's 7th Annual Winterfest

📅 Dec. 1- Dec. 23

📍 1101 First Street NE Washington, DC 20002

🔗 Details

Inspired by beer gardens in Germany, this pop-up beer garden bar will satisfy your taste for beer in the NoMa neighborhood. The festival will host various holiday-themed days, the European Union's Holiday Food Tour and sell fresh-cut trees.