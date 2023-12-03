North Pole ‘Fantasy Flight' gives children in hospice a chance for holiday magic at Dulles

For the children at Alexandria's Children's Hospice International (CHI) and their families, the holiday season carries more weight than for most.

"You cannot overexaggerate the meaning of this event for the kids and their families," said Ann Armstrong-Dailey, the founding director for CHI.

"For many of the kids, it's the last Christmas with their family, to have this experience with their entire family, and to be with them," she said.

So, every year, knowing how much the holiday magic means, CHI brings some of those children and families on a "fantasy flight" to the North Pole. With help from United Airlines and the Dulles International Airport, those kids get to experience some extra holiday wonder, and a flight unlike any other.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

On Saturday morning, nearly 100 kids at CHI and their families made their way to a decorated gate at Dulles. There, they wrote letters to Santa Claus and got their faces painted before boarding a very special Boeing 777, decked out with tinsel in all colors and complete with snacks for their trip.

As they boarded, flight attendants donning festive reindeer headbands, red ribbons or Christmas-themed suits greeted every passenger with a cheerful "Good morning!" and "Welcome aboard!"

A few lucky kids even got the chance to see the cockpit of the plane.

"A lot of these kids would never even get on an airplane, ever, in their life," the plane's pilot said. "We're going to take them for an airplane ride; we're going to treat them up."

When the Saturday morning fog cleared enough for the plane to finally take off, the countdown began, and all the passengers cheered.

After about 30 minutes in the air — during which each child got their own special goody bag — the plane landed, and visitors were welcomed to the "North Pole."

Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were at that second, decked-out Dulles gate to greet and take photos the kids and their families. Holiday snacks and crafts abounded.

Local musicians and therapy dogs made everyone feel right at home, along with beloved children's characters such as Woody from "Toy Story" and Captain Jack Sparrow from "Pirates of the Caribbean."

The ultimate goal for the kids and their families was "to get that break, where you can step out of reality for a few hours, and be in a fantastical world," Armstrong-Dailey said.

"You just have to take it one day at a time, and then also just enjoy all the special moments," one tearful parent told News4. "The good, the tiny moments and the big moments."