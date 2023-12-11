Wet snow falls in DC area, some schools to open late Monday

Heavy, wet snow fell in the D.C., area on Monday morning, leading some school districts to announce they will open two hours late.⁠

Two-hour delays were announced by public schools in Frederick and Montgomery counties in Maryland, plus Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties in Virginia. Here’s a full list of school delays.

A white coating on grassy areas and some enormous falling snowflakes were seen by early risers.⁠ But don’t expect a long-lasting winter wonderland: Snow is already coming to an end.

Commuters should prepare to wipe snow off vehicles and drive on wet roads. Some slushy snow was seen on roads early on. Use caution on untreated roads or elevated surfaces including bridges and overpasses, which could be slick, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

❄️❄️❄️Capital Beltway & I-270 this morning. NOT a fun drive. Does not appear that roads are treated. 🚗 🚶‍♀️ Be safe! pic.twitter.com/izlZ4WxCPN — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) December 11, 2023

“It looks scarier than it is going to be,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. "On the whole, roads are just wet."

Rain and snow are set to end before 8 or 9 a.m. in the D.C. area as a storm system moves east to west.

Temperatures were near-freezing early Monday and are expected to hit the mid-40s. By Monday afternoon, clouds will be long gone and blustery wind will take over. Here’s the Storm Team4 forecast.

Little, if any, evidence of snow will be visible by Monday evening, Bell said.

Snowflakes were coming down in parts of the region about 4 a.m.

Photos show a dusting of white in Rockville and big, fat flakes falling in Waldorf.

By 6 a.m., the snow turned into a wet wintry mix in Upper Marlboro. Snow remained on grassy areas and parked cars, but melted on Maryland Route 301, leaving wet driving conditions.

On Interstate 270 in the Rockville area, slush along the shoulders of the highway was gone and traffic was running as normal, even with wet roads.

Snow is coming down in Maryland!❄ (it's falling outside our studios in NW Washington too)@First4Traffic shot this video in Rockville. We're on at 4am with live updates from @ReporterJoseph and @ChuckBell4 has your forecast. @nbcwashington @JummyNBC @TonyPerkinsFMTV pic.twitter.com/XpJk9zngQj — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) December 11, 2023

The snow comes after a rainy Sunday with 1 to 1.5 inches of rain in the D.C. area.