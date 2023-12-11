Wet snow falls in DC area, some schools to open late Monday

Heavy, wet snow fell in the D.C., area on Monday morning, leading some school districts to announce they will open two hours late.
Two-hour delays were announced by public schools in Frederick and Montgomery counties in Maryland, plus Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties in Virginia. Here’s a full list of school delays.
A white coating on grassy areas and some enormous falling snowflakes were seen by early risers. But don’t expect a long-lasting winter wonderland: Snow is already coming to an end.
Commuters should prepare to wipe snow off vehicles and drive on wet roads. Some slushy snow was seen on roads early on. Use caution on untreated roads or elevated surfaces including bridges and overpasses, which could be slick, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
“It looks scarier than it is going to be,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. "On the whole, roads are just wet."
Rain and snow are set to end before 8 or 9 a.m. in the D.C. area as a storm system moves east to west.
Weather
Latest weather forecast, live radar and weather maps for Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Temperatures were near-freezing early Monday and are expected to hit the mid-40s. By Monday afternoon, clouds will be long gone and blustery wind will take over. Here’s the Storm Team4 forecast.
Little, if any, evidence of snow will be visible by Monday evening, Bell said.
Snowflakes were coming down in parts of the region about 4 a.m.
Photos show a dusting of white in Rockville and big, fat flakes falling in Waldorf.
By 6 a.m., the snow turned into a wet wintry mix in Upper Marlboro. Snow remained on grassy areas and parked cars, but melted on Maryland Route 301, leaving wet driving conditions.
On Interstate 270 in the Rockville area, slush along the shoulders of the highway was gone and traffic was running as normal, even with wet roads.
The snow comes after a rainy Sunday with 1 to 1.5 inches of rain in the D.C. area.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.