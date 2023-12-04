Photos: Holiday Boat Parade lights up The Wharf in big year for Barbie and Buffett

Holiday cheer doesn’t just happen on land — we can celebrate on water, too!

The 2023 Holiday Boat Parade from Alexandria, Virginia, to The Wharf in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 2 featured over 60 decorated boats along the Washington Channel where they competed for the prize of best decorated boat.

Two themes reigned supreme this year: Barbie and tributes to the late Jimmy Buffett.

Indeed, Thanks for the Memories Jimmy Buffett on Captain Steve Gwensberg's power boat won best in parade.

Then, a first-place prize went to Ken’s Mojo Dojo by Captain John Stevens. And it wasn't the only Barbie boat on the water!

Courtesy Holiday Boat Parade Barbie was a big theme at the 2023 Holiday Boat Parade.

This holiday tradition is a big spectacle every year. Take a look at the best holiday boats this season had to offer!

Skeleton Crew won the Best Crew Award at the parade.

The Hippopotamus boat won the Showstopper Award at the parade.

Extinction Rebellion D.C.'s canoe at the parade (Photo by Extinction Rebellion D.C.)

The holiday boats weren't the only ones that paradegoers saw in the water. Extinction Rebellion D.C. used a canoe to protest the Washington-Gas sponsored parade and demand an end to a project to update the natural gas distribution pipes in D.C.

Paradegoers at the Holiday Boat Parade celebration at The Wharf.

