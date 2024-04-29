Timberwolves HC Chris Finch helped to the locker room after mid-game collision with Mike Conley

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch had to be helped into the locker room during the fourth quarter of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns Sunday night after one of his own players, Mike Conley, inadvertently collided with him on the sidelines.

The scary moment happened with less than two minutes left in the game and Timberwolves up four points against the Suns, who would go on to be swept by the Minnesota squad, losing the game 122 to 116.

Conley tumbled into the sidelines after being fouled by Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch left to the locker room after a sideline collision with Mike Conley



Wishing him well 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0P1NAiQ7oG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2024

Finch seemed to be in pain and was unable to get up on his own. He was immediately taken to the locker room and did not reappear for the rest of the game.

A Timberwolves assistant coach said that Finch was being "evaluated" after the game and that it was a lower-body injury.

Finch was seen using crutches after the game as well.

As for the Timberwolves, they completed a sweep of Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns, securing the franchise's first playoff series win in 20 years.

