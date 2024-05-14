Maryland Senate race results: Hogan projected to get GOP nom; Alsobrooks-Trone race too close to call

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will win the Republican nomination in Maryland's U.S. Senate race, NBC News projects. But voters are still waiting to learn who his opponent will be in the general election this fall.

The race for the Democratic nomination has been a fierce fight between Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Rep. David Trone. As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, that contest was still too close to call.

The seat up for grabs has belonged to Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat, since 2007. However, Cardin announced last year he would not seek re-election in 2024.

The primary tees up what could be a heavyweight fight in the general election. When it comes to the general election, this Senate race will have national consequences. Democrats hold a razor-thin majority in the Senate.

Hogan, a Republican, served two terms as a popular governor in the highly Democratic state.

"We're gonna be outspent, and there's no question I'm the underdog," Hogan said.

Trone, who spent more than $60 million from his personal fortune as an owner of Total Wine & More, saturated the airwaves with TV ads during the primary race. They took a decidedly negative turn in the final weeks of the campaign. Trone sells himself as an outsider whose money buys him independence.

"They just don’t want the same big corporations, the same special interests, the same political machine," Trone said.

Alsobrooks, who's in her second term as county executive and served two terms as state's attorney in Prince George's, emphasized a career in public service. She racked up dozens of high-profile Democratic endorsements from across the state. If she wins the nomination and then the general election this fall, Alsobrooks would become the state's first Black politician elected to the U.S. Senate and only the second woman.

"Sixty-two million dollars spent by my opponent, trying to buy a race," she said.

On Tuesday, some Maryland voters said they were thinking about who was more likely — Alsobrooks or Trone — to beat Hogan in the general election and keep the seat in Democratic hands.

More than 150,000 Marylanders voted early, while many more cast mail-in ballots. Polls closed in Maryland at 8 p.m.

"I'm coming out today because I am supporting the people that want to help lead our district, our country, and I feel like it's very important to do what is right," one voter said. "And it's our civic duty."