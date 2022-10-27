Maryland

Early Voting Begins in Maryland: How to Find Your Polling Place

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 3, including on Saturday and Sunday.

By NBC Washington Staff

Early voting begins Tuesday in Maryland.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here’s a list of early voting centers in English and Spanish.

Early voting continues through Thursday, Nov. 3, including on Saturday and Sunday.

If you're eligible to vote, but not yet registered, same-day registration is available at all voting centers. Remember to bring documentation proving your place of residency, including:

  • An MVA-issued driver’s license, ID card or change of address card
  • A paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government document displaying the voter’s name and new address

Here’s more info on registering to vote in Maryland.

To vote by mail, you must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or your local board by Nov. 1. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked or placed in a designated ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

At the top of the ballot will be the gubernatorial race between Democratic nominee Wes Moore and Republican nominee Dan Cox.

Use our Plan Your Vote guide for more information on participating in the 2022 election in Maryland, plus D.C. and Virginia.

This article tagged under:

Marylandmaryland voting
