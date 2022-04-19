Plan Your Vote for 2022's Primaries and Elections in DC, Maryland, Virginia

With primaries approaching in D.C., Maryland and Virginia — and across the U.S. — for the 2022 midterm elections, planning how you'll vote is an important step in making sure your voice is heard.

Each state has different rules, and the electoral landscape has changed significantly since 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic upended the world.

So far, 33 states have implemented major rule changes. For example, you need identification to vote on Election Day in 33 states. In 12 states, you need a notary or a witness to vote by mail. Additionally, eight states have excluded COVID-19 as a reason to vote by mail.

With so many variables to consider, the 2022 Plan Your Vote tool by NBC News is here to help.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Plan Your Vote tool allows people to review their states' voting rules, including whether there is early voting, voting by mail and identification requirements.

Check out the tool by visiting NBCNews.com/PlanYourVote.

And here are some key dates to be aware of in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

When Is the 2022 Primary in Washington, D.C.?

Key races in the District of Columbia include mayor, attorney general and D.C. Council. The primary in D.C. is Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

When Is the 2022 Primary in Maryland?

Key races in Maryland include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. The primary in Maryland is Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

When Is the 2022 Primary in Virginia?

Key races in Virginia include the U.S. House of Representatives. The primary in Virginia is Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

When Is the General Election in D.C., Maryland and Virginia?

Election Day in all three locations is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

When Are the Deadlines for Voter Registration, Voting by Mail and More?

Get all the info for your area by visiting NBCNews.com/PlanYourVote.