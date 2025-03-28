Skip to content
Figure Skating
4 hours ago
Figure skater who lost both parents in DC plane crash brings crowd to its feet
Live: NBC4
Watch Now: News4 Streaming 24/7
NHL
7 hours ago
The ‘GR8 Chase': How many goals does Alex Ovechkin need to pass Wayne Gretzky?
Arlington County
12 hours ago
3 teens charged after multiple fights break out at Pentagon City mall
Elon Musk
5 hours ago
Elon Musk hands out $1 million payments ahead of key Wisconsin election
NCAA basketball
16 hours ago
Villanova hires Univ. of Maryland coach Kevin Willard to lead men's basketball
Storm Team4
18 hours ago
Storm Team4 Forecast: Another summer-like day before rain starts off workweek
Prince George's County
Mar 29
New bill aims to help federal workers in Prince George's County
Local
Transgender rights
4 hours ago
Rally held in Malcolm X Park ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility
Silver Spring
9 hours ago
Olympian Cullen Jones hosts ‘Making Waves' campaign to promote water safety
Virginia
16 hours ago
Multiple fights break out at Pentagon City mall, causes heavy police presence
Social Security
Changes coming for Social Security payments and direct deposit. What to know
Crime and Courts
New technology leads police to crew suspected in series of Ulta thefts
Saturday Night Live
Trump officials add teenage girls to Signal chat in ‘SNL' cold open
Holidays
Shop the National Mall: 5 fantastic museum stores and the best gifts to buy there
Things to Do DC
The Weekend Scene: Enjoy peak bloom, Blossom Kite Festival and more in the DC area
Health
Road to remission: New treatment for advanced melanoma gives patients hope
Earthquakes
59 mins ago
Deaths from devastating earthquake in Myanmar climb past 1,700
Health & Science
3 hours ago
One dose of experimental drug nearly wipes out stealthy cholesterol in ‘remarkable' trial
Trump administration
3 hours ago
Trump quickly works to concentrate power and muzzle critical voices
Cherry Blossoms in DC
Cherry Blossoms
Mar 29
Heavy traffic in and around the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms reach peak bloom
Cherry Blossoms
Mar 28
Peak bloom! DC's renowned cherry blossoms spring out at the Tidal Basin
Cherry Blossoms
Mar 19
Cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in DC: A guide for bloom lovers and first-time visitors
News4 I-Team Investigations
News4 I-Team
Mar 26
Bridge safety under scrutiny a year after Baltimore bridge collapse
News4 I-Team
Mar 21
Black-owned government contracting firms fear gains will be lost amid Trump spending cuts
Immigration
Mar 18
Inside ICE enforcement in Maryland: Agents target immigrants with prior convictions but no pending criminal charges
The Scene
Things to Do DC
Mar 27
Nationals Park Guide: What to know if you're going to Nats games in the 2025 season
The Scene
Mar 26
‘Fishfluencers' take to the Potomac
Things to Do DC
Mar 28
The Weekend Scene: Enjoy peak bloom, Blossom Kite Festival and more in the DC area
Politics
Trump administration
6 hours ago
Greenland prime minister says US will not take control of island
White House
9 hours ago
Historic tree planted nearly 200 years ago to be cut down at the White House
Trump administration
13 hours ago
What Trump's promised ‘Liberation Day' of tariffs could mean for you
Elections
14 hours ago
Trump won't rule out seeking a third term: ‘There are methods' for doing so
Russia-Ukraine War
16 hours ago
Trump says he's ‘very angry' and ‘pissed off' at Putin during NBC News interview
News4 I-Team
Trump administration
Mar 13
Education secretary's stumble on Fox News concerns disability community
Trump administration
Mar 12
‘We're sending our students back decades': Education Department future uncertain
News4 I-Team
Mar 12
‘Like living in a dark room': Inside overcrowded ICE detention centers
News4 I-Team
Mar 11
Ethics hearing begins for former DC prosecutor in Trump inauguration protest cases
Maryland
Mar 7
Social Security reverses decision that led to confusion over registration for newborns in several states
Storm Team4
weather forecast
9 hours ago
Evening weather: March 30
Consumer
Travel
Mar 27
How to find an affordable international vacation
Travel
Mar 26
Buy now, pay later: Why this way to pay for vacations can be risky
Scams
Mar 25
How to stop robocalls and spam texts once and for all
Consumer
Mar 24
How to stop robocalls and spam texts once and for all
News
In the Community
‘Paint It Forward': Painters, volunteers help Gaithersburg supportive housing residents
Watch
•
Mar 28
2 Bowie brothers host community cold plunges in backyard in honor of sobriety
Watch
•
Mar 27
Arlington woman shares young-onset Parkinson's journey and advocates for research
Watch
•
Mar 26
Entertainment News
How LeBron James ended up investing in a tequila company
Watch
•
9 hours ago
Jessica Simpson reveals why she's been drinking ‘snake sperm'
8 hours ago
Why Morgan Wallen's abrupt ‘SNL' exit is drawing strong reactions from fans
11 hours ago
4 Your Home
Realtor plays hide-and-seek, uses ASMR in viral listing videos
Watch
•
Mar 25
How to make the office feel more like home
Watch
•
Mar 7
4 things to do to sell your home fast
Watch
•
Feb 28
Tech
Is Instagram down? Reports of issues with comments grow Tuesday
Watch
•
Mar 25
23andMe bankruptcy filing sparks privacy fears as DNA data of millions goes up for sale
Mar 25
Affirm, JPMorgan Chase deal permits installment loans at checkout
Mar 25
Politics
University of Minnesota says graduate student was detained by ICE
Mar 29
Protesters rebelling against Elon Musk's purge of US government swarm Tesla showrooms
Mar 29
Trump discusses foreign car prices and controversial Signal chat in interview
Mar 30
Sports
Torpedo-shaped bats draw attention after Yankees hit 9 home runs vs. Brewers
Watch
•
14 hours ago
American Ilia Malinin wins 2nd straight figure skating worlds title
Watch
•
Mar 30
Alysa Liu delivers US first women's figure skating world championship in nearly 2 decades
Watch
•
Mar 29
