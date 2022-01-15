Winter Storm Watch in DC Area: Accumulating Snow, Ice Expected Sunday

What to Know A winter storm is set to hit the D.C. area and could drop 2+ inches of snow on Sunday evening before shifting to sleet and rain during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

The largest snow totals are for areas along Interstate 81 and the Shenandoah Valley.

The winter storm watch is set to end Monday morning, but travel impacts and rough road conditions could slow commuters on Tuesday morning.

A winter storm is set to slam Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day long weekend with accumulating snow and ice.

A winter storm watch will be in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday morning for D.C. and suburbs west of I-95 including parts of Montgomery County, Frederick County, Maryland, and much of Northern Virginia. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all counties along and WEST of I-95, including DC, Fairfax, Arlington, Montgomery and those West. This is for Snow and Ice accumulations. I will have my updated SNOW map at 4,5 & 6 today on News4! pic.twitter.com/oIX4PTKFt1 — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) January 14, 2022

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for active and impactful weather including snow, freezing rain, ice and rain.

After a frigid cold Saturday with temperatures stuck in the 20s, expect a storm to dump wintry precipitation starting Sunday afternoon.

The D.C. area will likely see snow transition to ice and rain. Southern Maryland can expect mostly rain. Areas far to the west, near and in West Virginia, are in line for heavy snowfall that could total 8-12 inches.

What time is it supposed to snow Sunday?

Expect the storm to arrive as all-snow Sunday afternoon. The winter storm will hit the southwestern suburbs first, Storm Team4 says.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., accumulating snow is likely near D.C.

Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., the winter storm is set to transition from snow to ice. That transition will happen earlier for eastern suburbs and later for western suburbs.

Sunday night into Monday morning, the D.C. area will see more rain, along with windy weather. The rain could be heavy at times.

The winter storm will continue to impact the area on Monday morning. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will also be blustery and cold with highs in the 40s.

A hard re-freeze overnight could cause some tricky road conditions Tuesday.

Snow totals expected in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

How many inches of snow are we getting this weekend? That depends on where you are.

In the D.C. metro area, 2 to 4 inches of snow may fall. Near the District, totals could be just an inch-and-a-half, Storm Team4 says. Ice accumulations of one-tenth of

an inch are also possible, the National Weather Service says.

Areas including Gaithersburg, Reston and Manassas are in line for 2+ inches of snow. Culpeper, Virginia, could see 4.5 inches and Frederick, Maryland, about 3.5 inches.

About 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible for areas including parts of Fauquier and Loudoun counties in Virginia and Frederick County, Maryland, the National Weather Service says.

The heaviest and most consistent snowfall is expected along I-81 and in the Shenandoah Valley where 8 to 12 inches is possible.

In Southern Maryland, 0 to 2 inches is possible. Expect mostly rain.

Enjoy the winter wonderland and get your sledding or snowball fights in while the snow is falling. Any rain would push the snow down.

How to prepare for a winter storm and road conditions

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to allow quick coordination in response to snow, noting that parts of the state are still recovering after the Jan. 3 snowstorm that left a foot or more of snow in some areas.

Road conditions will likely be better than they were during that storm, which closed many schools for multiple days. Because Sunday's storm is set to begin as all-snow, chemicals on the roads should be more effective. Plus, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday on Monday means fewer commuters and more space for road crews to work.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is treating roads ahead of the snow and ice. The agency is trying to avoid a repeat of the fiasco on Interstate 95 seen almost two weeks ago, when thousands of drivers were trapped, some for 24 hours.

Take advantage of dry weather to be as storm-ready as you can. Fill up your car’s gas tank, visit the grocery store or pharmacy and prepare deicing materials for stairs and sidewalks.

Here are four tips for staying safe this winter and our guide on packing an emergency kit to keep in your car.

