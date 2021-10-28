Heavy rain is expected to swamp the Washington, D.C., area on Friday, potentially spurring floods.

Make the most of quiet weather Thursday. After a cool start in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will hit the mid- to upper 60s.

Friday will be windy and rainy all day — wear your best rain gear and plan extra travel time.

Friday morning commute will be wet, then the heaviest rain is expected late morning through 2 or 3 p.m.

Bursts of rain could dump 1 to 2 inches late morning into the afternoon. Rain is expected to linger into Saturday.

Flooding is a big concern, especially after Monday’s soaking rainstorms. Travel could be tricky by Friday evening, Storm Team4 says.

Flash floods are possible, and the National Weather Service has issued coastal flood warnings. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Alexandria, Arlington and D.C. should prepare for flooding issues along waterfronts as soon as midday Thursday, the National Weather Service says.

Coastal flood warnings are set for areas near the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay from Thursday evening into Saturday morning, including Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford counties, plus Alexandria, D.C., Manassas and Manassas Park, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 40% chance of showers Saturday amid cloudy, cool conditions and highs in the low to mid-60s.

But the Halloween forecast isn’t looking scary at all.

Sunday is set to be nice with sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Next week will be quieter with near-average temperatures to start the month of November.