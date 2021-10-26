The Halloween Scene: Trick-or-Treats, Costume Parades, Parties in the DC Area

Dust off the costumes and trick-or-treat buckets, because Halloween weekend festivities are back in full swing this month.

Health officials generally support conventional trick-or-treating activities this year and say that outdoor activities are better. It's still recommended to wear masks indoors in much of the D.C. area. Here are more tips on Halloween safety.

Celebrate the spookiest weekend of the year with a mix of free and paid events for adults or the whole family in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Washington, D.C.

Costume Carnival

Thursday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

St. Elizabeths Gateway Pavilion

Kick-off Halloween weekend early with trick-or-treating booths, music, contests and more. Tickets are free but the family-friendly event requires registration.

PumpkinPalooza

Thursday, Oct. 28, 4 to 7 p.m.

Alethia Tanner Park

Pick up pumpkins for free and enjoy music, food and a scavenger hunt at this event in NoMa. A screening of "Hocus Pocus: is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required.

Halloween Graveyard Jam At The Hard Rock Cafe

Saturday, Oct. 30, 9:45 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

999 E St NW, Washington, D.C.

Bring your best costume and win a weekend trip to the Caribbean at this party. Dance along to DJ music and the live rock tunes of the band “7 Deadlies,” capture your costume with a caricaturist or go bobbing for apples. Tickets start at $20.

Bar Crawl: Nightmare On M Street

Saturday, Oct. 30, 2 to 10 p.m.

Join the 23rd annual spooky bar crawl that takes participants to 10 popular bars in the Dupont Circle neighborhood. The purchase of a $20 ticket grants VIP access to the bars and comes with a souvenir mug and raffle ticket entry.

Other bar crawls on Halloween weekend include Trick or Drink, a three-day bar event, and the DC Halloween Crawl.

Nightmare in Navy Yard

Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.

1385 Canal St., SE

Head to Navy Yard for a pop-up party geared towards the “vaccinated and mask-wearers” the night before Halloween. The best costume wins a complimentary hotel stay and brunch for two and the event also features popular DJ Tezrah and an open bar.

Adams Morgan Apple Festival

Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Unity Park

This fun family-friendly event is free to attend and features an apple pie contest. Slices will be on sale, with all proceeds going to the Adams Morgan Leadership Academy charity.

Sonicboombox Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

SPIN Washington DC

Come dressed as your favorite comic character for this 21+ event with free ping-pong, music and drink specials. Five attendees will win free tickets to Awesome Con 2022, the D.C. Comic-Con. Tickets are $30 at the door or $15 if bought in advance online.

Maryland

PIKEkids Trick-or-Treating

Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pike & Rose, Bethesda, Maryland

Take the kids trick-or-treating at the Pike & Rose mall in Bethesda. Tickets are $5 per child — all profits go to the Manna Food Center.

Happy Halloween Kid/Teenpreneur Pop-Up Shop

Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Unlimited Event at the Den, 9400 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, Maryland

Support young entrepreneurs and have some extra fun with free face painting, candy, a live DJ and candy giveaways at this Halloween-themed pop-up.

Movie Night: Wine Bin

Saturday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

8390 Main Street, Ellicott City, Maryland

Enjoy wine, snacks and the zombie comedy “Zombieland: Double Tap” at the Wine Bin in Ellicott City.

Haunted HEIST

Sunday, Oct. 31, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Markoff’s Haunted Forest

Go clubbing at Markoff’s Haunted Forest for a one-night event hosted by popular nightclub Heist with spooky-themed drinks and a costume contest.

The $100 ticket includes three complimentary drink tickets, a tour of the haunted town and bus transportation to and from the event.

Virginia

Trunk Or Treat

Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas, Virginia

Head out to the Manassas mall to get the candy hunt going early. The event will last as long as there is candy available.

75th Annual Vienna Halloween Parade

Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Vienna, Virginia

Bring the kids in costume to parade around Vienna. Kids in costume can line up outside United Bank on Maple Avenue before the parade steps off.

Vampire Ball: Synetic Theater

Friday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m.

Synetic Theater, Arlington, Virginia

Enjoy a classy Halloween with a 90-minute performance of Edgar Allan Poe’s spookiest poems, followed by a ball at Arlington’s Synetic Theater. Tickets start at $95 and include admission to the play and dance party, plus four drink tickets and appetizers.

Tequila Sunrise Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. & Sunday, Oct. 31, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

TTT Clarendon, Arlington, Virginia

Head to restaurant TTT Clarendon in Arlington for a Saturday costume party or a Halloween brunch on Sunday. Tickets to the Saturday party costs $30 online or $50 at the door — both options include drink tickets and a chance to win a $250 gift card for best costume. Sunday brunch costs $35 and also features a costume contest.