The most significant coastal flooding in years could swamp parts of the Washington, D.C., area Friday as the region braces for heavy bursts of rain.

Weather forecasters say they're expecting one of the biggest tidal flood events in the past 10 to 20 years on Friday alongside a rainstorm that could set off floods away from coastal areas.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for D.C., Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Water levels could be as much as 4 feet above normal during high tides.

Heavy rain and strong winds are in Friday's forecast. News4's Shomari Stone reports on how the region is preparing for the risk of flooding.

"If you've seen flooding before, you should expect it again today in the coastal areas," Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Expect high water at D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront, including the Municipal Fish Market, and Alexandria’s King and Union streets, the National Weather Service said.

Anne Arundel County Schools and Calvert County Schools announced they would close Friday due to the weather.

Alexandria will pass out free sandbags to residents and businesses Friday at 133 S. Quaker Lane from 7 to 9 a.m.

Rain began pouring over the region early Friday and will continue all day.

Up to 2 inches of rain could fall before 8 p.m. Friday, but more rain is possible for some areas that get hit by the heaviest bands.

The heaviest rain is expected from mid-morning into late afternoon. Then, be ready for occasional showers into Saturday.

Weather Watches, Warnings for D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

The National Weather Service is cautioning about flooding and wind. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

A flood watch has been issued for the entire D.C. metro area from 10 a.m. through the afternoon.

A deep area of low pressure will bring multiple weather hazards today through the weekend with coastal/tidal flooding the most impactful. For more details, see https://t.co/5RyZgpeTAT #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/29upFpg2gc — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 29, 2021

Coastal flood warnings are set for areas near the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay from Thursday evening into Saturday morning, including Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford counties, plus Alexandria, D.C., Manassas and Manassas Park, the National Weather Service said.

A high wind has been issued for Southern Maryland where east winds could gust over 60 mph.

D.C. Area Halloween Weekend Forecast

Friday will be mild with highs in the mid-60s in the D.C. area and closer to 70 for areas farther south.

Sprinkles, drizzles and cloudy skies will stick around Saturday amid highs about 58° to 64°.

After this deluge, the Halloween forecast is a treat.

Sunday is set to be nice, with sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Next week will be quieter, with near-average temperatures to start the month of November.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.