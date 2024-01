Snowfall totals map: How much snow did DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia get?

Snow at last!

After a record 729 days without snowfall totaling an inch or more, the Washington, D.C., area finally broke its snow drought – spectacularly.

A winter storm dumped 4.1 inches of snow at Reagan National Airport; 4 inches at Dulles International Airport and 4.9 inches at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the National Weather Service observed.

One of the highest totals was in Arcola, Virginia, where a trained spotter measured 6.4 inches of snow!

It was enough to close down most schools, giving thousands of kids a long-awaited snow day filled with sledding, snowman building and even some snowball fights. The snow was also blamed for messy roads that caused numerous crashes and frustrating airport delays on Monday.

How much snow fell in your neighborhood? Here are the National Weather Service's initial findings, recorded in official readings, by trained spotters and through other means.

Map: How much snow fell in D.C., Maryland and Virginia?

List: Washington, D.C. snow totals

Location Snow Total (in inches) Measurement time Adams Morgan 3 Tuesday AM Washington 2.8 Monday PM Anacostia 2 Monday PM American University 1.3 Monday PM

List: Maryland snow totals

Here are the snow totals for Montgomery, Prince George's, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick and St. Mary's counties in Maryland.

County City/Town Snowfall (in inches) Measurement time Montgomery County Washington Grove 1 N 5.6 Tuesday AM Montgomery County Montgomery Village 3 5.2 Tuesday AM Montgomery County Damascus 1 S 5.2 Tuesday AM Montgomery County Four Corners 1 NNW 5 Tuesday AM Montgomery County Washington Grove 1 N 4.8 Tuesday AM Montgomery County Montgomery Village 2 4.7 Tuesday AM Montgomery County Clarksburg 2 SE 4.6 Tuesday AM Montgomery County Four Corners 1 ESE 4.5 Tuesday AM Montgomery County Gaithersburg 1 SW 4.3 Tuesday AM Montgomery County Laytonsville 2 WNW 4.2 Tuesday AM Montgomery County Norbeck 1 ESE 4.2 Tuesday AM Montgomery County Damascus 1 SE 4.1 Tuesday AM Montgomery County Colesville 4 Tuesday AM Montgomery County Gaithersburg 2 ENE 3.8 Monday PM Montgomery County Four Corners 1 N 3.8 Monday PM Montgomery County Colesville 1 SSW 3.5 Monday PM Montgomery County Poolesville 3.1 Monday PM Montgomery County Aspen Hill 2 W 2.2 Monday PM Montgomery County Bethesda 2 SSE 2 Monday PM Montgomery County Fairland 1.5 Monday PM Montgomery County Gaithersburg 1 SSW 1.5 Monday PM Montgomery County Chevy Chase Section 1.3 Monday PM Montgomery County Bethesda 2 NNW 1.2 Monday PM Montgomery County Gaithersburg 1 Monday PM Montgomery County Poolesville NE 0.5 Monday AM Montgomery County Rockville 1 SSE 0.4 Monday AM Prince George's County Bowie 2 SSE 2 Monday PM Prince George's County College Park SSW 1.5 Monday PM Prince George's County Upper Marlboro 1.5 Monday PM Prince George's County Laurel 1.3 Monday PM Prince George's County College Park 1 S 0.5 Monday PM Anne Arundel County Bwi Airport 4.9 Tuesday AM Anne Arundel County Green Haven 1 ESE 4.8 Tuesday AM Anne Arundel County Glen Burnie 1 WSW 4.7 Tuesday AM Anne Arundel County Crofton 2 NNE 4.2 Tuesday AM Anne Arundel County Odenton 1 S 4.1 Tuesday AM Anne Arundel County Crownsville 3 SSW 4.1 Tuesday AM Anne Arundel County Cape St. Claire 1 WS 3.5 Tuesday AM Anne Arundel County Riva 2 WNW 3.5 Tuesday AM Anne Arundel County Eastport 1 SSW 3.5 Tuesday AM Anne Arundel County Annapolis 1 S 3.4 Tuesday AM Anne Arundel County Deale 1 NE 2.6 Tuesday AM Calvert County Dares Beach 4 N 2.5 Monday PM Calvert County Huntingtown 2.4 Monday PM Calvert County Prince Frederick 1 S 2 Tuesday AM Calvert County Dowell 2 NE 1.8 Tuesday AM Calvert County Prince Frederick 1.6 Monday PM Calvert County Huntingtown SW 0.9 Monday PM Charles County Dentsville 1 SW 2 Tuesday AM Charles County Indian Head 2 Tuesday AM Charles County La Plata 1 Monday PM Frederick County Bloomfield 2 WSW 4.6 Tuesday AM Frederick County New Market N 4.5 Tuesday AM Frederick County Ballenger Creek 1 W 4.2 Tuesday AM Frederick County Green Valley 1 WNW 4 Tuesday AM Frederick County Lewistown 2 SSW 4 Tuesday AM Frederick County Ijamsville 3 SSW 4 Tuesday AM Frederick County Ballenger Creek 1 NN 4 Tuesday AM Frederick County Ballenger Creek WSW 3.8 Tuesday AM Frederick County Adamstown 1 ESE 3.7 Tuesday AM Frederick County Frederick 1 SE 3.5 Tuesday AM Frederick County Jefferson 3.5 Tuesday AM Frederick County Frederick 1 ESE 1.5 Monday PM Frederick County Frederick 0.9 Monday PM Frederick County Point of Rocks 1 NE 0.8 Monday PM St. Marys County California 3 W 2 Monday PM St. Marys County Leonardtown 2 Monday PM St. Marys County Hollywood 3 S 1.5 Monday PM St. Marys County California 1 Monday PM

List: Northern Virginia snowfall totals

Here are the snow totals for areas in Northern Virginia.

County City/Town Snowfall (in inches) Measurement time Arlington County Reagan National Apt 4.1 Tuesday AM Arlington County Barcroft 1 WNW 3.7 Tuesday AM Arlington County Rosslyn 1 S 3.5 Monday PM Arlington County Baileys Crossroads 1 2.3 Monday PM City of Alexandria Alexandria 4 Tuesday AM City of Falls Church Falls Church 3.5 Tuesday AM Culpeper County Cardova 2 NW 3 Tuesday AM Culpeper County Culpeper 1 W 2.8 Tuesday AM Culpeper County Richardsville 1 WSW 2.4 Tuesday AM Fairfax County Centreville 3 SSE 5 Tuesday AM Fairfax County Reston 2 SW 5 Monday PM Fairfax County Chantilly 3 E 4.9 Tuesday AM Fairfax County Centreville 2 WSW 4.8 Tuesday AM Fairfax County Herndon 1 NNE 4.8 Tuesday AM Fairfax County Herndon 2 ENE 4.6 Tuesday AM Fairfax County Chantilly 2 ENE 4.6 Tuesday AM Fairfax County Reston 2 N 4.5 Tuesday AM Fairfax County Herndon 1 SSW 4.2 Tuesday AM Fairfax County Vienna 1 NW 4 Monday PM Fairfax County West Springfield 2 W 3.5 Tuesday AM Fairfax County Lincolnia 1 WNW 3.5 Tuesday AM Fairfax County Centreville 3.3 Monday PM Fairfax County Lake Barcroft 1 W 3.2 Monday PM Fairfax County The I395 And I495 1 3.1 Monday PM Fairfax County The I66 And I495 1 S 3 Monday PM Fairfax County Lorton 2.8 Tuesday AM Fairfax County Chantilly 2 ESE 2 Monday PM Fairfax County Reston 1 WSW 2 Monday PM Fairfax County Falls Church 1 SSW 1.5 Monday PM Fairfax County Fairfax 1 N 1.1 Monday PM Fairfax County Centreville W 0.8 Monday PM Fairfax County Chantilly 1 SE 0.6 Monday AM Fairfax County Annandale 1 E 0.1 Monday PM Fauquier County Broken Hill 2 E 4 Tuesday AM Fauquier County Auburn 3 E 2.5 Monday PM Fauquier County Broken Hill 2 WSW 2.5 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Arcola 3 S 6.4 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Lucketts 3 S 5 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Ashburn 3 WSW 4.5 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Dulles International 4.4 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Sterling Park 1 E 4.2 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Hughesville 1 ESE 4 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Purcellville 4 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Countryside 3 ESE 4 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Bloomery 3 ESE 3.9 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Lovettsville 2 ENE 3.8 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Arcola 3 NNE 3.7 Monday PM Loudoun County Round Hill 1 WNW 3.7 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Purcellville 2 NNE 3.5 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Leesburg 2 WSW 3.4 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Hillsboro 3 NE 3 Tuesday AM Loudoun County Leesburg 1 S 2.3 Monday PM Loudoun County Arcola 1 NNE 1.3 Monday PM Prince William County Gainesville 5.4 Tuesday AM Prince William County Woolsey 1 SW 4.3 Tuesday AM Prince William County Haymarket 4 Monday PM Prince William County Bull Run 1 NE 4 Monday PM Prince William County Manassas Park 2 NW 4 Monday PM Prince William County Independent Hill 3 N 3.3 Tuesday AM Prince William County Dale City 1 W 2.8 Tuesday AM Prince William County Dumfries 1 ENE 2.8 Monday PM Prince William County Sudley 1 WNW 1.5 Monday PM Spotsylvania County Dunavant 1 S 2 Monday PM Spotsylvania County Alsop 3 NW 2 Monday PM Spotsylvania County Spotsylvania Court 1 2 Monday PM Stafford County Holly Corner 2 E 3.5 Tuesday AM Stafford County Fredericksburg 3 NW 2 Tuesday AM Stafford County Glendie 1 N 1.6 Monday PM

