Winter storm warning: Storm to dump more snow, possibly freezing rain on the DC area

Weather conditions in the D.C. area are expected to worsen overnight into Tuesday morning as snow continues to fall across the region, causing car accidents and closing schools and federal offices in the nation’s capital.

Parts of the region are under a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Tuesday ahead of heavy snow that is expected to drop an additional 1-3 inches overnight, for a total accumulation of 4-6 inches by Tuesday morning, Storm Team4 predicts.

A winter weather advisory is still in effect in other areas. Go here for all weather alerts.

“We have not dealt with this much snow in at least two years,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said. “It’s not just about the snow. There’s also the chance for some freezing rain… along and east of I-95.”

Timing out the storm

Slick roads are the biggest concern Monday night and they may turn icy by Tuesday morning.

“If you can, you want to avoid travel,” Draper said.

Freezing rain could fall along and east of I-95 in the early morning.

Most of the snowfall will be over between 7 and 9 a.m.

Travel conditions and impact

Closures

Schools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have closed on Tuesday due to the inclement weather, and others are opening late. See a full list here.

Federal offices in the D.C. area will also be closed.

Metro

Metrobus will be operating under its Severe Snow Plan with approximately 40 bus routes operating. Service is limited to major roads with additional snow detours possible based on road conditions.

Metrorail and MetroAccess are running regular service, though service may change based on weather conditions and staffing availability.

Customers are advised to travel only if necessary and expect delays. If snow is blocking the curb, they are asked to wait on the sidewalk instead of the street until the bus arrives.

Airport delays

Several passengers reported being stuck on the tarmac upon arrival at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, including our Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer, who wasn't able to make it to the station in time for the 11 p.m. news. An MWAA spokesperson said runways have been kept clear by their snow team, but that the backup is due to an "airline congestion issue." News4 has not heard back from American or Southwest airlines. Other airports did not report similar delays.

Crashes

Maryland State Police said that between 2-10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to 125 crashes and 41 disabled vehicles, and answered 350 calls for service.

A dump truck overturned on DC-295 in Southeast D.C., spilling its contents onto the road and blocking all lanes. No injuries were reported, D.C. firefighters said.

A driver hit an EMS vehicle head-on along Rock Creek Parkway near Shoreham Drive, officials said. There were no injuries, but icy conditions are believed to be a factor.

A pickup truck hit a power pole in the Oakton area along Main Street near Presbyterian Way, Fairfax City police said. Dominion Energy crews responded to the scene. Dominion reported about 535 customers without power in the area shortly after the crash.

The GW Parkway between the Capital Beltway and Spout Run Parkway was shut down because of poor road conditions, impacting travel not far from Reagan National Airport.

Future forecast

And the snow is here to stay, because things aren’t warming up. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s on Tuesday, with windchill in the 20s. Wednesday is looking at a high of 30 degrees, with feels-like temperatures in the single-digits in the early morning.

Draper said the snow likely won’t melt until sometime next week.