Virginia schools close due to Tuesday snowstorm

Many kids in the D.C. area get a snow day on Tuesday, creating a four-day weekend after Monday's closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
School districts in Virginia announced that schools will be closed as the most significant snow in about two years is expected. Storm Team4 issued a Weather Alert.
They are:
- Alexandria City Public Schools
- Arlington Public Schools
- Culpeper County Public Schools
- Fairfax County Public Schools
- Falls Church City Public Schools
- Fauquier County Public Schools
- Frederick County Public Schools
- Loudoun County Public Schools
- Manassas City Public Schools
- Page County Public Schools
- Prince William County Public Schools
- Orange County Public Schools
- Shenandoah County Public Schools
- Warren County Public Schools
- Winchester City Public Schools will open with a 2-hour delay
Go here to see a running list of school closures across the DMV.
The closures come as drivers faced slick condition in parts of the region on Monday. A driver hit a D.C. EMS vehicle head-on along Rock Creek Parkway, and a dump truck overturned on DC-295 in Southeast D.C. In Virginia, up to 50 cars were stopped and multiple crashes were reported at Old Keene Mill Road and Westmore Drive in Springfield amid icy conditions. In Maryland, East West Highway was blocked at Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase after a number of collisions. At least one injury was reported.
What to know about Tuesday's forecast
Another round of snow will move from the south toward the north late Monday evening, becoming widespread overnight. Snowfall is expected to lighten Tuesday morning and taper off at about noon before returning.
The heaviest accumulation is expected to come from 7 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest on storm timing.
The total accumulation by Tuesday should land at about 2-3 inches, but “some isolated locations could get a little bit more … The second half of the day looks to be quiet,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Jessica Faith says.
Storm Team4 says the worst of the impacts on Tuesday will be:
- icy roads in the morning
- reduced visibility, particularly before sunrise when the snow is still falling
- strong winds with gusts at around 20 mph
- dangerous cold, with windchill in the 20s during the whole day
- Temperatures will be well below average in the week ahead, Faith says.
