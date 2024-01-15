Virginia schools close due to Tuesday snowstorm

Many kids in the D.C. area get a snow day on Tuesday, creating a four-day weekend after Monday's closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

School districts in Virginia announced that schools will be closed as the most significant snow in about two years is expected. Storm Team4 issued a Weather Alert.

They are:

Alexandria City Public Schools

Arlington Public Schools

Culpeper County Public Schools

Fairfax County Public Schools

Falls Church City Public Schools

Fauquier County Public Schools

Frederick County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools

Manassas City Public Schools

Page County Public Schools

Prince William County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools

Shenandoah County Public Schools

Warren County Public Schools

Winchester City Public Schools will open with a 2-hour delay

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Go here to see a running list of school closures across the DMV.

The closures come as drivers faced slick condition in parts of the region on Monday. A driver hit a D.C. EMS vehicle head-on along Rock Creek Parkway, and a dump truck overturned on DC-295 in Southeast D.C. In Virginia, up to 50 cars were stopped and multiple crashes were reported at Old Keene Mill Road and Westmore Drive in Springfield amid icy conditions. In Maryland, East West Highway was blocked at Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase after a number of collisions. At least one injury was reported.

News4's Joseph Olmo checks on road conditions before a larger burst of snow hit the Washington, D.C., area on the evening of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

What to know about Tuesday's forecast

Another round of snow will move from the south toward the north late Monday evening, becoming widespread overnight. Snowfall is expected to lighten Tuesday morning and taper off at about noon before returning.

The heaviest accumulation is expected to come from 7 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest on storm timing.

The total accumulation by Tuesday should land at about 2-3 inches, but “some isolated locations could get a little bit more … The second half of the day looks to be quiet,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Jessica Faith says.

Storm Team4 says the worst of the impacts on Tuesday will be:

icy roads in the morning

reduced visibility, particularly before sunrise when the snow is still falling

strong winds with gusts at around 20 mph

dangerous cold, with windchill in the 20s during the whole day

Temperatures will be well below average in the week ahead, Faith says.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.