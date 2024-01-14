Snow forecast for the DC area on Monday, Tuesday

The D.C. area is expected to see snow on Sunday night and then again between Monday and Tuesday, Storm Team4 predicts, with the snowfall affecting travel especially on Tuesday morning.

Snow will move in from the south toward the north late Monday evening, becoming widespread close to midnight. Snowfall is expected to lighten Tuesday morning and taper off at around noon. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest on timing.

The total accumulation by Tuesday should land at around 2-3 inches, but “some isolated locations could get a little bit more… The second half of the day looks to be quiet,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Jessica Faith says.

Here is a look at the expected snowfall map through early Monday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/gP60sR2Psz — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 14, 2024

Storm Team4 says the worst of the impacts on Tuesday will be:

icy roads in the morning

reduced visibility, particularly before sunrise when the snow is still falling

strong winds with gusts at around 20 mph

dangerous cold, with windchill in the 20s during the whole day

Temperatures will be well below average in the week ahead, Faith says. See a full forecast here.

D.C. has activated a Cold Weather Emergency from Monday through Thursday and will deploy snow plows ahead of the dangerously cold temperatures. Go here for more information on the District’s plan, shelters and tips.