Cold weather resources: How to find shelters and safe transportation in the DC area

Winter means that temperatures are dropping fast.

The D.C. government issued its first hypothermia alert of the season on Nov. 2, 2023.

D.C.’s Department of Human Services says it will activate a hypothermia alert when the National Weather Service forecasts that temperatures, including wind chill, “will be 32° F or below; or, when the temperature is forecasted to be 40° F or below, and the forecasted chance of precipitation is fifty percent or greater."

The conditions are dangerous for the elderly and those experiencing homelessness.

If anyone in the region is unhoused or for other reasons needs shelter when it gets too cold outside, there are many resources available in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

“It’s crucial that people know that there is a safe, welcoming place that they can come inside," Laura Zeilinger, the director of D.C.'s Department of Human Services, said.

For those in need, use the resources below:

D.C. cold weather resources

"During hypothermia season, the Shelter Hotline and transportation to a shelter are available to residents 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," the D.C. Department of Human Services said.

Call 202-399-7093 or 311 for on-demand transportation to shelters.

If someone is at immediate risk, call 911

Families experiencing homelessness can contact the shelter hotline or visit the Virginia Williams Family Resource Center at 920-A Rhode Island Ave NE.

Sign up for free email and text alerts with AlertDC or follow AlertDC on X to get notified of hypothermia alerts

A map of low-barrier shelters is available here.

Maryland cold weather resources

Frederick, Maryland

Heartly House emergency shelter hotline for Frederick County (open 24 hours): 301-662-8800

Frederick non-emergency police number: 301-600-2100

Montgomery County

24-hour Homeless Information Line: 240-907-2688

Crisis Center (open 24 hours): 240-777-4000

Police non-emergency line: 301-279-8000

For more information, visit Montgomery County police's website

Prince George’s County

Non-emergency police: 301-352-1200

Emergency Shelter Services/Homeless Hotline: 888-731- 0999

Sign up for public safety alerts here

Virginia cold weather resources

Fairfax County

Non-emergency police line: 703-691-2131

For a list of shelters and more information on the Hypothermia Prevention Program, visit this website

Prince William County

Both of the city's hypothermia shelters will be available from Nov. 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. They can serve up to 22 people on a first-come, first-serve basis.

StreetLight Ministries serves eastern Prince William County. Email thermalshelter@thestreetlight.org or call 703-227-7140. Operating hours are Monday to Sunday, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Manassas Baptist Church serves western Prince William County. Their phone number is 571-277-0728. Operating hours daily are 7 p.m. to 6:15 a.m., except Wednesdays (8:30 p.m. to 6:15 a.m.)

For more information, visit their website

Alexandria

The Winter Shelter: 703-477-5773

Non-emergency police line: 703-746-4444

For more information, visit their website

Arlington County

Non-emergency police number: 703-558-2222

Shelters outside of business hours: 703-228-1010

PathForward Shelter Program: 703-228-7803

New Hope Housing: 703-228-0022

For more information, visit their website.

Falls Church

Falls Church Emergency Winter Shelter: 703-854-1400

Non-emergency: 703-248-5053

For more information, visit their website

Loudoun County