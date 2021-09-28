Loud Boom Rattles Northern Virginia, Could Be First of Many Tuesday

A loud boom rattled Northern Virginia Tuesday morning, startling people from Alexandria to Centreville to Reston and beyond and setting social media alight with questions.

A thunderstorm made "quite the kaboom" as passed near Dulles International Airport around the time people reported the sound, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. More thunderstorms and rain are in the forecast for Tuesday.

"If you heard a boom in Fairfax County or out toward Dulles Airport and Loudoun County, that was indeed the first of what will be many claps of thunder today," Bell said.

News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey said she heard and felt the boom.

Just for the record, from inside my Alexandria home, I heard the mysterious boom & felt the percussion that so many are tweeting about. What the heck was it that alarmed folks from Reston to ALX? It did not seem at all like thunder. @nbcwashington — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) September 28, 2021

As a reaction to the boom reverberated on social media, many questioned whether the noise was too powerful to be thunder.

“It definitely wasn’t your typical thunder,” Twitter user Ryan Reames said.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the bang could have been related to a lightning strike in the Herndon area, a couple of miles from Dulles airport.

Lightning hit a building in the 13000 block of Woodland Park Road about 11 a.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

Two people had minor injuries, but the building wasn’t damaged, authorities said.

One woman said her ears hurt from the boom.

It definitely was related. I was right outside that building walking my puppy when it happened and I heard an extremely loud noise and my hearing partially went out. My puppy freaked out. I honestly thought a bomb went off in the building. My ear is still killing me. — Andriana Neuroth (@AndrianaKruszka) September 28, 2021

Many people said on social media that the boom shook their homes.

"I am in Reston and I can assure you that it was [a] startling loud boom and it rattled the windows," Mellanie Cromwell wrote on Twitter.

I have never experienced a thunder clap that shook my floor and windows for several seconds before. Would love for @ChuckBell4 to explain or demonstrate how thunder claps do that. — Lisa (@adopt2kdz) September 28, 2021

It's not the first mysterious boom to disrupt the region recently. Hundreds of people in the northern Shenandoah Valley reported hearing a loud explosion or a "sonic boom" earlier this month.