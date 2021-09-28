storm team4

Storms Likely Tuesday in DC Area; Gusty Wind, Hail Possible

Gusty winds and hail are possible with stronger storms, Storm Team4 says.

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Grab an umbrella as you head out the door Tuesday.

There’s a 60% chance of rain and storms, which are most likely to arrive as kids leave school and afternoon commuters hit the road, Storm Team4 says.

Tuesday will start comfortably, with cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.

Be ready for rain and thunder after 2 p.m.

The skies are set to clear out overnight. The forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday looks sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.

Clouds will likely begin to return on Saturday and rain chances return Sunday evening into Monday.

