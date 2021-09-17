explosion

Mysterious Boom Heard in Shenandoah Valley Garners 911 Calls

Was it an earthquake? Was it a plane?

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of people in the northern Shenandoah Valley reported hearing a loud explosion or a "sonic boom" Friday morning.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says their dispatch center received dozens of 911 calls about 10:20 a.m. Authorities couldn't find any sign of an explosion or incident. The Page County and Rockingham County 911 centers received similar calls.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed there was no earthquake in the area.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command says this was not a flight event.

Local

Solar Panels 33 mins ago

Solar Panel Complaints: Unreturned Calls, Canceled Appointments

pandemic 1 hour ago

Acres of White Flags Fly on National Mall for 670,000 Americans Who Died of COVID-19

So what was the mysterious noise?

Astronomer Greg Redfern, WTOP’s Space Reporter, says it was most likely a bolide event, a meteor explosion over western Virginia.

Redfern says that cloud cover prevented people from seeing “a brilliant streak of light.” It’s likely the meteor completely disintegrated, but small pieces may have hit the ground, he said.

There are no known reports of damage or injuries.

The GOES-16 satellite captured a spike of light pictured above.

This article tagged under:

explosionmeteor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us