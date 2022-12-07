Google hilariously lists Kings victory beam as 'place of worship' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings' victory beam has become more than just purple lasers lighting up the Sacramento skyline after every win this season. It’s quickly turning into a league-wide sensation.

And now, it’s been added to Google Maps as a “place of worship” and already collected nearly 100 5-star reviews. Unbelievable.

The reviews truly are priceless. See for yourself.

What a review about the beam😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VHzObdYddP — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) December 6, 2022

Shortly after, the beam was removed from Google Maps.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said last month on "The Run" that he always envisioned Golden 1 Center as a place where anyone and everyone could come together.

"So really, this is the communal fireplace. This is where people gather," Ranadivé said. "I've always had this notion that being the new town square, we had to always make it a spectacle. It had to be a place where people could come, they could see other people, they could be seen, they could celebrate, they could worship.

"This is a city that's been built on basketball, so it's a celebration of basketball. But really, it's a celebration of life. It's a celebration of community. It's a celebration of coming together for a common cause."

Doesn't sound too far off from a "place of worship."

The beam has been a huge hit since being introduced this season -- and it's not just in Sactown.

"Light the beam!" chants broke out inside Crypto.com Arena in the fourth quarter of the Kings' blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers over the weekend.

The Kings (13-9) have been able to light that beam plenty of times so far this season but want to light it a whole lot more and hopefully end their NBA-record 16-year playoff drought.

Maybe then, after a playoff atmosphere returns to Sacramento, there will be a lot more to worship in the 916.