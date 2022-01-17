Woman Shot to Death Inside Manassas Apartment

A suspect remains at large after a woman was shot and killed Monday morning in front of other people inside an apartment in Manassas, Virginia, police say.

People who called police described a chaotic scene after they reported a gunman fired multiple rounds at the apartment on Cobden Court, according to Prince William County police dispatch calls.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“We're having a hard time getting information. There's a lot of yelling, again, at 8111 Cobden Court. Two calls, one could hear four to five shots. Other one said the mother outside was shot. Could hear two other females, Prince William Supervisor."

When officers arrived, they found the woman was shot multiple times and tried to give her first aid. She died at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police the suspect ran off. Police searched the area with a helicopter and several K-9 teams, but didn't find the gunman.

Police said it appeared the victim had a prior relationship with the suspect and was targeted.

Several woman, one carrying a baby could be seen leaving the apartment after the shooting.

Seven hours after the shooting, investigators were still on the scene. Men in protective gear could be seen going through trash in dumpsters outside the apartment building.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.