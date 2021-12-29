Police Seek Help Solving Murder of 19-Year-Old in Manassas

Police are asking for the public's help solving the murder of a 19-year-old man that took place Monday afternoon in Manassas, Virginia.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Kevin Munguia-Orellana, of Manassas.

The homicide happened in a residential area on the 8300 block of Magnolia Court. Authorities did not detail how Munguia-Orellana died, or give a description of the suspects or a possible motive.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance footage from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to contact detectives.

Manassas City Police released an image of a white Ford Transit van believed to be the suspect’s vehicle.

UPDATE: On December 27, 2021 a homicide occurred in the 8300 block of Magnolia Court. Please see Press Release attached for additional details and our request for more information. pic.twitter.com/IqMnudEqln — Manassas City Police (@ManassasCityPD) December 29, 2021

Detectives believe the victim was targeted and that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information can reach police at 703-257-8092.