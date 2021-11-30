Manassas Man Fatally Shot by Longtime Girlfriend: Police

A Prince William County, Virginia, man died after he was shot over Thanksgiving weekend, and his longtime girlfriend is charged in his murder.

Travis Deardorff was shot and hospitalized Saturday evening in the 13500 block of Bradford Lane. Detectives learned Monday that he died. He was 49.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lisa Gaye Myers, 56, was charged with second-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if she has a lawyer.

The couple was arguing when Myers went to a bedroom and got a gun, police say. She shot Deardorff in the head once and called 911, they said.

“The caller is advising the girlfriend shot the boyfriend,” a dispatcher told first responders. “The caller is the girlfriend who shot the boyfriend.”

Police say Myers told the dispatcher she put the gun on the floor and went outside to wait for police.

Officers responded at about 5:50 p.m., and Deardorff was flown to a hospital.

Deardorff’s mother was too distraught on Tuesday to be interviewed on camera. The family said an online post by a friend captures Deardorff’s personality.

“You couldn’t know a kinder person. Give you the shirt off his back kind of guy,” it said. “He was a man of integrity, of excellent character, with a heart of gold.”

Deardorff and Myers were together for about a decade, his family said. He worked as a contractor and she worked for a plumbing company.

Deardorff’s dog, Jack, was his constant companion. Jack was taken to a shelter and can’t be released to the Deardorffs until Myers — his accused killer — gives her consent, the family says.

A court date for Myers is pending.