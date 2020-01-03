Virginia Music Teacher Charged with Sexual Battery

A music teacher from Virginia has been charged with aggravated sexual battery after a juvenile reported inappropriate touching, police said.

Jun Hou, 56, of Vienna, operates Jun Hou Classic Music, located on Leesburg Pike in McLean, Virginia, Fairfax County Police said in a press release. Hou offers private music lessons to children and hosts music camps during the summer, police said.

Police began investigating Hou in September after a juvenile said the music teacher inappropriately touched them, police said.

Officers obtained a warrant and arrested Hou on Dec. 23. He was released Dec. 30 on $10,000 bond.

Police say the victim is receiving support from the county's Victim Services Division.

Anyone concerned that their child may have had inappropriate contact with Hou is asked to contact police at 703-246-7800.