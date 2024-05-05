Court docs reveal moments leading up to Dunbar High School shooting that hurt 1

The arraignment hearing for one of the teenagers arrested in connection to a shooting that hurt a student at Dunbar High School shed light on what authorities and attorneys say led up to the gunfire.

Court documents describe witness accounts of one group of teens gathered near the school and a second group in an SUV circling the block on Friday morning. Minutes later, shots were fired on the street.

After police reviewed security footage from around the school, they arrested 18-year-old Azhari Graves and a 17-year-old, both of Northeast D.C.

Graves was among the group hanging out in an alley between Morgan Street and New York Avenue Northwest, court documents state. Video surveillance allegedly shows that he was visible with a weapon at the time.

The documents go on to state that a witness heard people in the group say something to the effect of, “Get ready, they’re coming around the other side,” and then start running with their weapons. Then, gunfire erupted.

Graves’ defense, however, argued that there had been people driving around the block in a stolen Chevy and firing weapons before the juveniles were seen running with their weapons. They said he was in imminent danger and was armed for his own protection. Additionally, none of the security footage shows Graves firing that weapon, the defense said.

Both suspects are students at Dunbar High School. They face charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license and endangerment with a firearm.

The student who was wounded, described as a star varsity athlete, had been talking to a teacher inside a second-floor classroom seconds before being hit by a bullet that came through a window.

She was rushed to the hospital with what is described as a deep graze wound to the forehead but is expected to recover.