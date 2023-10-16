The following content is created in partnership with Kaiser Permanente. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Kaiser Permanente.

Becoming a caregiver for a sick or injured loved one is a profound and often challenging experience. The responsibilities can feel overwhelming, and the emotional toll can be significant. But remember, you're not alone in this journey, and the key is finding the right resources and prioritizing your well-being. The below tips will help you get started on your caregiving journey and navigate your new role with confidence.

Seek Professional Guidance with Life Care Planning

Life care planning is a crucial step for caregivers. Dr. Jaya Francis, an Internal Medicine specialist at Kaiser Permanente, emphasizes the importance of planning when taking on the role of a caregiver. "As a physician, I believe it's important for patients to have a say in their medical care. Every day, I help my patients make important decisions. I also encourage them to think about what they would want in situations when they're not able to make decisions for themselves," she says." To prepare for these situations, two of the most important choices you can make now are: who would speak for you if you can't speak for yourself, and what would you want that person to say?" Some factors to consider during life care planning include:

Assessing Your Loved One's Needs: Start by understanding their medical condition, medications, and any special requirements. This assessment will guide your caregiving plan.

Coordinating Medical Services: Determine which services your healthcare provider offers and consider the logistics of your plan. Telehealth, for example, offers convenient consultations, which is especially helpful when caring for a sick loved one or a patient with limited mobility

Financial Planning: Understanding insurance coverage and available resources is vital to ensure your loved one receives the best care without undue financial stress.

Legal and End-of-Life Planning: Legal documents like advance directives will clarify your loved one's wishes, reducing emotional stress during critical moments.

Prioritize your own well-being

As the adage goes, you can’t pour from an empty cup. As a caregiver, it's easy to become so focused on your loved one's needs that you neglect your own, but caregivers must prioritize their own well-being to ensure they can provide the best care for their loved ones. Neglecting self-care can lead to burnout, stress, and physical health issues. Be sure to take regular breaks; adopt stress-relief activities like regular walks, time outside, and yoga; and schedule routine checkups to maintain proper health. Prioritizing self-care not only benefits the caregiver but also enhances the quality of care provided to patients and loved ones.

Join support groups

Support groups are invaluable resources for caregivers because they offer a sense of community, understanding, and a safe space to share experiences and emotions. Caregivers often face unique challenges, and these groups provide a platform to learn from others in similar situations, gain coping strategies, and reduce feelings of isolation. Connecting with fellow caregivers can be both emotionally comforting and empowering, helping caregivers better navigate their caregiving journey. You can seek caregiver support groups online, and some health care providers, like Kaiser Permanente, facilitate support groups as part of their offerings.

Make home modifications

When you become a caregiver, it may be necessary to make updates in the home to accommodate your loved one. Start by assessing their specific needs concerning mobility, safety, comfort, and accessibility challenges. Consider hazards such as loose rugs, tripping hazards, and inadequate lighting. For all modifications large and small, temporary or permanent, consult your health care provider for guidance and keep all records for potential reimbursements and tax deductions.

There’s no doubt, becoming a caregiver is a significant life change, albeit a rewarding one. The role demands strength, compassion, and resilience, and makes a profound difference in the lives of others. And despite its many challenges, with the right guidance and support, you can provide the best care for your loved one while also taking care of yourself.

