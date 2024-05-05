1 dead, 4 hurt in Suitland crash: Police

One person is dead and four others are hurt after a crash in Suitland, Maryland, on Sunday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Silver Hill Road and Silver Park Drive just before 4 p.m. for a collision between a sedan and a pickup truck.

Initially, police believed one of the people involved in the crash may have been shot. Now, investigators aren’t sure, and they are trying to establish whether the person suffered from a gunshot wound or puncture wound from the crash.

“I saw the police and the crime scene tape, so I figured it must have been pretty serious. I had to pull over, and then I saw the car,” one driver said.

A large portion of Silver Hill Road remained closed for a few hours before the sedan and the pickup truck were eventually towed away.

Prince George’s County police continue to investigate.