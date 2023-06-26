‘Not worth the risk': Scary video shows man crossing Metro tracks

A man needed to get from one Metro platform to the other — so he risked his life by jumping onto the tracks and over the electrified third rail.

Alarming video caught on Metro security cameras shows a man crossing the tracks of the Eisenhower Avenue station in Northern Virginia on Friday.

The video shows a man carrying a backpack hop onto the tracks and step over the third rail, which carries 750 volts of electricity. He makes it to the other side but initially can’t pull himself up onto the platform. After three tries, he’s able to hoist himself onto his belly, spin his legs around, flip, stand and walk away. A train can be seen on the tracks.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Metro Transit Police warned riders to never jump from train platforms.

“No shortcut is worth your life. Trespassing on the tracks can not only get you arrested, but it could be deadly. Wait for the next train. It's not worth the risk,” the department said.

It wasn't immediately clear if police identified the man or if he could face charges.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.