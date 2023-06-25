Metro GM: Person struck, killed by Red Line train was subway surfing

Subway surfing, a dangerous TikTok trend, is why a person was struck and killed Tuesday by a Red Line train, Metro’s General Manager Randy Clarke confirmed to News4 Sunday.

Authorities were called to reports of a person being struck by a Red Line train between the Rhode Island Avenue and Brookland stations Tuesday at about 5 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said.

“We had an individual that trespassed outside of the train and had a tragic incident,” Clarke confirmed.

NEW - Metro confirms to @nbcwashington that a rider “trespassed” outside of a train this past week and was killed near the Rhode Island Avenue station. “Train surfing” as it’s known has become a growing and dangerous social media trend. #wmata pic.twitter.com/002gqzEuPo — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) June 25, 2023

115 passengers were safely evacuated from the train while crews worked to recover the victim's body. No one inside the train was hurt.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Red Line trains were delayed for several hours.

Update Metro incident @wmata Rhode Island Ave NE station. Person struck by train north of station. No condition available. Firefighters also assisting with evacuation of a train as a result of the initial incident. We are in unified command with @MetroTransitPD #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/17m1UhSlEn — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 20, 2023

Subway surfing videos, in which people film themselves riding on top of moving trains, have been viewed millions of times on TikTok.

“I think it's fair to say we need people to stay in the trains. There's no scenario where we want someone on the tracks or the right away or getting on top of a train,” Clarke said. “This has happened both in New York and other places. We really discourage anyone from getting out of that train, and if you see anything immediately report it to transit police or the closest Metro worker.”

A teenager was killed, and another was hospitalized after subway surfing in Brooklyn, NBC New York reported Thursday. In a statement following that incident TikTok said the “dangerous activity predates our platform.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.