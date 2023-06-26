East, West Falls Church Metro Stations set to reopen in Northern Virginia

Two Metro stations along the Orange and Silver Lines in Northern Virginia are reopening Monday after weeks of constructions closures.

The East Falls Church and West Falls Church Metro stations were closed while crews worked to replace decades-old rails in the western end of the Orange Line. The return to service will end shuttle buses between McLean and Ballston.

“The biggest part we were doing is swapping out almost 30 miles of rail and that was our oldest, and if you will most unreliable rail, which could eventually lead to a potential safety issue,” Metro’s General Manager Randy Clarke said.

The crews are also adding fiber optic cables and are working on vegetation and drainage management, according to Clarke. He hopes these efforts will make “the system more reliable and safer for decades to come.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The Vienna and Dunn Loring Stations will stay closed until mid-July.