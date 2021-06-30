Best and Worst Times to Travel for Fourth of July in DC Area

Fourth of July travel is expected to spike up to 70% in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia as COVID-19 restrictions relax and up to 3.4 million people hit the roads, AAA says.

Traffic and gridlock will likely make a comeback, too — especially since more people are choosing car travel due to the continued risk of COVID-19.

Over a million people in the region are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend work zones and lift most lane closures from noon Friday to noon Tuesday.

HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes inside the Beltway will be lifted on Monday, VDOT says.

Keep an eye on Virginia 511 and Maryland CHART for more information.

Plan travel wisely, particularly on busy roads like Interstate 95 and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, AAA says.

Worst Times to Leave

The worst traffic is expected Thursday and Friday afternoon, then midday Monday, AAA says.

Try to avoid driving during peak expected gridlock hours of 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, AAA says.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. could also be congested, AAA says.

Interstate 95 southbound, from Route 3 to Dumfries Road, is expected to have serious delays Thursday 2 to 4 p.m. and Monday 4 to 5 p.m.

AAA says that is the area’s worst corridor for traffic and you should expect a 30% longer travel time.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the U.S. 50 corridor will likely be congested all weekend, AAA says.

Best Times to Leave

In general, leaving early in the morning or late at night will be your best bet — just make sure you’re rested and alert.

On Thursday, consider leaving after 7 p.m.

On Friday, leaving before noon could save you from getting stuck in the worst traffic.

On Saturday, get a later start after 2 p.m. for easier roads.

On Sunday — Independence Day — AAA expects mostly free-flowing traffic— so a quick day trip may be a good option.

On Monday, travel before 1 p.m. to beat crowds.

For the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the Maryland Transportation Authority recommends traveling at these times: