Driver Pulls Machete on Virginia Couple Amid Spurt of Road Rage Cases

A man pulled a machete on a Virginia couple in yet another road rage case that has D.C.-area drivers wondering how to avoid unexpected, violent confrontations.

A psychotherapist tells News4 that the slow reopening after a year inside may factor into these cases.

One of the most recent incidents happened in Prince William County Saturday, at Jefferson Davis Highway and Squire Lane.

A 29-year-old man got out of his car on Saturday and allegedly pulled out a machete on a man and a woman, police say.

He drove away, and no one was hurt. However, police say it’s another example of road rage in the capital region

Just last week, D.C. police released surveillance video of a woman and her kids trying to switch lanes on Eastern Avenue in Northeast on May 19.

A man in the silver Maserati jumped out and opened fire, shooting the woman. She said she’s recovering and her kids weren’t hit.

“We didn’t say anything to each other,” she told News4.

On Saturday, police arrested a food truck operator who allegedly pulled out a gun after a dispute over a parking spot outside the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Cheryl Taylor, is a psychotherapist based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it's a tense time after more than a year living in a pandemic.

“People are feeling extremely stressed right now,” Taylor said.

She says drivers seem more anxious as workplaces and other places reopen.

“There is anxiety about leaving home when you’ve been in your home for a long period of time. I think there is a lot of emotion that’s pent up and built up,” she said. “People are… sometimes on a tight wire.

Prince William County police have tips on what you can do when you see aggressive drivers.

