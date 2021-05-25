Man Shoots Woman Driving With Her Children in the Backseat in Northeast DC

A woman was shot last week while driving with her two children in the backseat after another driver suddenly jumped out of his car and shot at them and another driver in Northeast D.C.

The victim and her mother did not want to be identified, but they did speak to News4’s Shomari Stone.

“I get really, really upset because it was for nothing,” the victim’s mother said in an exclusive interview. She said she is worried about her daughter and her two grandkids.

Grainy surveillance video captured the moment the victim and her children were driving on Eastern Avenue NE on May 19. They were trying to get in front of a man in a silver Maserati when he suddenly jumped out into the street and opened fire.

“I’m thanking the Lord that he kept his angels around them just seeing how everything went down,” she said.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and glass was shattered on her children in the back seat.

The rear window now has three bullet holes.

“I get really upset [watching the video] because I know it could have went a whole other way for something as senseless as road rage,” the victim’s mother said.

After the shooting, the man turned around and fired more rounds at a car behind him. That driver wasn’t hit.

The suspect then got back in the silver Maserati and drove away, leaving everyone horrified.

The victim is at home recovering from the gunshot wound, thankful to be alive and that her children are OK.

The victim said she’s not sure why the man would open fire, because “we didn’t say anything to each other.”

Her hope is that police catch the shooter and put him behind bars.

“I feel like people like that, they have no place in society. To me he acts like an animal, he acted like an animal,” the victim said.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.