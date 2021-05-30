Food Truck Driver Pulls Gun in Dispute Over Parking Space at National Mall: Police

A food truck operator pulled out a gun in a dispute over a parking space at the National Mall Saturday, D.C. police said.

During the dispute in front of the National Museum of African American History and Culture about 6:30 p.m., 24-year-old Phi Bui is accused of striking a man’s head, police said.

The two were separated, and Bui left in his food truck, police said

He returned in a Volvo and continued the argument, police said.

During the argument he got a Glock out of his car and put a bullet in the chamber, police said.

The victim got a police officer’s attention, and Bui drove away.

Police followed Bui and arrested him at a traffic stop.

Bui faces several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license.