DC Road Closures for Fourth of July Begin

In preparation for Fourth of July celebrations, some roads and sites in Washington, D.C. have began closing for the holiday.

The closures come as crowds begin to pour into the city for events like the Independence Day firework show on the National Mall, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The following roads will be closed and off limits to vehicles:

Starting at 12 a.m. on Thursday, June 24 and until Thursday, July 8

Ohio Drive SW between West Basin Drive SW and Inlet Bride

Starting at 12 a.m. on Saturday, July 3

Ohio Drive SW between 23rd Street SW and West Basin Drive SW

Starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 4 and until approximately 12 a.m. on Monday, July 5

Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps

Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Daniel Chest French Drive SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive NW, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW

Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway

Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 15th St NW

23rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Cir and Constitution Ave to Lincoln Memorial Circle

17th St NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

Homefront Drive SW

15th Street NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including merge with Rock Creek Parkway

Ohio Dr SW from 23rd St SW to Inlet Bridge

Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW

West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue, SW

Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP) to Memorial Avenue /Circle

Ramp from northbound Va. Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

Ramp from Va. Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

The right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island

Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only after 4 p.m.

Closed from 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 until approximately 12 a.m. on Monday, July 5

Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to the George Washington Memorial Parkway and roads in the immediate area of U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial;

Southbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (8 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Northbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (8 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial and World War II Memorial will close at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 and remain closed on July 4.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial will close at 4 p.m. on July 4 as part of the fireworks safety zone. Cleanup of the memorials will begin immediately following the firework show, and the sites will open as soon as cleanup is complete.

Paddle boats at the Tidal Basin, Big Bus Tours on the Mall, the D.C. Circulator’s National Mall route and the water taxi service to the National Mall will not operate on July 4.

The East Potomac Tennis Center will close at 3 p.m. on July 4 and the East Potomac Golf Course will be open regular operating hours.