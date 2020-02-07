The Weekend Scene: What to Do Feb. 7-9

If you're not shopping for your Valentine this weekend, indulge in all-you-can-drink Oscar's viewing parties or the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival. The name alone has us hooked.
The Scene's things to know:
— Anju was named D.C.'s best restaurant
— "Hamilton" will return to the Kennedy Center this summer
— Check out our concert guide
— Decriminalization of magic mushrooms could be on your ballot in D.C. this November
Local
All Weekend
Valentine’s Day Card Workshop
National Postal Museum (2 Massachusetts Ave. NE)
Feb. 8 and 9 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This weekend, the National Postal Museum will provide everything you need to make a special Valentine’s card for your loved ones. Once finished, the cards can be put in envelopes, and children can even place their letters in an official USPS mailbox decorated to look like SpongeBob SquarePants.
Friday
The DC Comedy Showcase
Comedy Club DC
Feb. 7, 9 p.m
Get ready to laugh at the opening night of this ongoing comedy event. This national tour comes to D.C with tickets ranging from $5-$7.50.
Saturday
SweatFest 3: Cupid’s Revenge
Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave. NW)
Feb. 8 10:30-11:30 a.m
SWEAT DC is hosting a 200 person high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout at Hook Hall as a pre-Valentines Day party. There will be a live DJ, giveaway, vendors and an afterparty. The event is free for SWEAT DC members and $5 for everyone else.
DC Cupid’s Undie Run
Penn Social
Feb. 8, 12 - 4 p.m.
On your mark, get set, now remove your pants and run! Get ready to race and party for charity. The registration fee is $45, and all proceeds will go toward research for neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic tumor disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 births.
The D.C. Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival
Union Market (1309 5th St. NE Dock 5)
Feb. 8
Do you like chocolate, wine and whiskey and wish there was an occasion where you can have all of them at once? This Saturday, your indulgent dreams come true with the D.C. Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey festival at Union Market. There will be unlimited samples with your ticket purchase. Tickets cost $45-75.
Sunday
Annual Used Book Sale
Saint Ann Roman Catholic Church Parish Hall, Arlington
Feb. 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Come expand your book collection. Admission is free, books are reasonably priced and coffee and tea will be served all day.
Multicultural Hair Show Washington DC
Holiday Inn Washington-Capitol
Feb. 9, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Come learn about the Natural Hair Movement and connect with professionals in the beauty industry. Workshops and panels discussing topics like human rights and natural hair discrimination will be featured. General admission tickets range from $10-$35 depending on the time of entry. VIP packages are available for $50, and a vendor table can be purchased for $250.
Explore Uyghur Cuisine and Life
Dolan Uyghur Restaurant
Feb. 9, 3- 5 p.m.
Explore the rich culture and cuisine of the Uyghurs with Dolan’s chef-owner who fled persecution in Xinjiang Province to come to the United States. The Uyghurs are a Turkic group living primarily in western China. Their cuisine is influenced by Chinese, Russian and Middle Eastern flavors. Guests will receive a recipe and spices to try at home, as well as a coupon to return to Dolan. Tickets cost $65.
All-You-Can-Drink Oscars Viewing Party
Truxton Inn
7 p.m.
Truxton Inn is hosting an all-you-can-drink viewing party for the 92nd Oscars featuring Ruffino Wines Prosecco, Heaven Hill Old Fashioneds, and Narragansett Tallboys, along with complimentary popcorn and snack mix. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will go until the end of the Oscars. Tickets cost $40.
The 92nd Academy Awards, or Oscars, is airing this Sunday at 8 p.m. Here are some additional local viewing parties for you to attend. Please see event pages for details on admission:
The Arlington Cinema ‘N’ Drafthouse is hosting DC Film Society’s 28th “And the Winner Is…” Oscar Night Party. Local film critics will be attending and leading a discussion on all of this year’s films.
Saint YVES in Dupont Circle is hosting a viewing party and fundraising event to support Washington Film Institute programs.
ENO Wine Bar is hosting a viewing party, which will include discounted wine and free popcorn. There will be prizes given to guests who make the most accurate predictions for award winners.
Arcuri DC will host a viewing party with Happy Hour drink specials throughout the night.