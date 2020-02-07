The Weekend Scene: What to Do Feb. 7-9

If you're not shopping for your Valentine this weekend, indulge in all-you-can-drink Oscar's viewing parties or the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival. The name alone has us hooked.

The Scene's things to know:

— Anju was named D.C.'s best restaurant

— "Hamilton" will return to the Kennedy Center this summer

— Check out our concert guide

— Decriminalization of magic mushrooms could be on your ballot in D.C. this November

All Weekend

Valentine’s Day Card Workshop

National Postal Museum (2 Massachusetts Ave. NE)

Feb. 8 and 9 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This weekend, the National Postal Museum will provide everything you need to make a special Valentine’s card for your loved ones. Once finished, the cards can be put in envelopes, and children can even place their letters in an official USPS mailbox decorated to look like SpongeBob SquarePants.

Friday

The DC Comedy Showcase

Comedy Club DC

Feb. 7, 9 p.m

Get ready to laugh at the opening night of this ongoing comedy event. This national tour comes to D.C with tickets ranging from $5-$7.50.

Saturday

SweatFest 3: Cupid’s Revenge

Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave. NW)

Feb. 8 10:30-11:30 a.m

SWEAT DC is hosting a 200 person high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout at Hook Hall as a pre-Valentines Day party. There will be a live DJ, giveaway, vendors and an afterparty. The event is free for SWEAT DC members and $5 for everyone else.

DC Cupid’s Undie Run

Penn Social

Feb. 8, 12 - 4 p.m.

On your mark, get set, now remove your pants and run! Get ready to race and party for charity. The registration fee is $45, and all proceeds will go toward research for neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic tumor disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 births.

The D.C. Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival

Union Market (1309 5th St. NE Dock 5)

Feb. 8

Do you like chocolate, wine and whiskey and wish there was an occasion where you can have all of them at once? This Saturday, your indulgent dreams come true with the D.C. Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey festival at Union Market. There will be unlimited samples with your ticket purchase. Tickets cost $45-75.

Sunday

Annual Used Book Sale

Saint Ann Roman Catholic Church Parish Hall, Arlington

Feb. 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come expand your book collection. Admission is free, books are reasonably priced and coffee and tea will be served all day.

Multicultural Hair Show Washington DC

Holiday Inn Washington-Capitol

Feb. 9, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Come learn about the Natural Hair Movement and connect with professionals in the beauty industry. Workshops and panels discussing topics like human rights and natural hair discrimination will be featured. General admission tickets range from $10-$35 depending on the time of entry. VIP packages are available for $50, and a vendor table can be purchased for $250.

Explore Uyghur Cuisine and Life

Dolan Uyghur Restaurant

Feb. 9, 3- 5 p.m.

Explore the rich culture and cuisine of the Uyghurs with Dolan’s chef-owner who fled persecution in Xinjiang Province to come to the United States. The Uyghurs are a Turkic group living primarily in western China. Their cuisine is influenced by Chinese, Russian and Middle Eastern flavors. Guests will receive a recipe and spices to try at home, as well as a coupon to return to Dolan. Tickets cost $65.

All-You-Can-Drink Oscars Viewing Party

Truxton Inn

7 p.m.

Truxton Inn is hosting an all-you-can-drink viewing party for the 92nd Oscars featuring Ruffino Wines Prosecco, Heaven Hill Old Fashioneds, and Narragansett Tallboys, along with complimentary popcorn and snack mix. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will go until the end of the Oscars. Tickets cost $40.

The 92nd Academy Awards, or Oscars, is airing this Sunday at 8 p.m. Here are some additional local viewing parties for you to attend. Please see event pages for details on admission:

The Arlington Cinema ‘N’ Drafthouse is hosting DC Film Society’s 28th “And the Winner Is…” Oscar Night Party. Local film critics will be attending and leading a discussion on all of this year’s films.

Saint YVES in Dupont Circle is hosting a viewing party and fundraising event to support Washington Film Institute programs.

ENO Wine Bar is hosting a viewing party, which will include discounted wine and free popcorn. There will be prizes given to guests who make the most accurate predictions for award winners.

Arcuri DC will host a viewing party with Happy Hour drink specials throughout the night.