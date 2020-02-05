Effort to Decriminalize Psychedelic Mushrooms Moves Closer to Place on November Ballot

D.C. voters could decide whether etheogenic plants and fungi should be “low priority” for law enforcement.

The D.C. Board of Elections accepted a ballot initiative Wednesday to decriminalize the use of psychedelic mushrooms and plants.

The initiative would make enforcing drug laws related to psychedelics a “low priority” for law enforcement.

Melissa Lavasani, a mother of two, proposed the initiative. She told board members how consuming mushrooms for postpartum depression saved her life and improved her well-being after conventional approaches failed.

"I was suicidal," said Lavasani. "And I had two little kids at home who needed me."

Proponents must now gather 25,000 signatures by July 1 to get the initiative on the November ballot.