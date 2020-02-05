Local
drugs

Effort to Decriminalize Psychedelic Mushrooms Moves Closer to Place on November Ballot

D.C. could vote on decriminalization of magic mushrooms

By Mark Segraves and Cory Smith

By Mark Segraves and Cory Smith

Shutterstock

A question of psychedelic mushrooms will appear on the November ballot

" data-ellipsis="false">

D.C. voters could decide whether etheogenic plants and fungi should be “low priority” for law enforcement.

The D.C. Board of Elections accepted a ballot initiative Wednesday to decriminalize the use of psychedelic mushrooms and plants.

The initiative would make enforcing drug laws related to psychedelics a “low priority” for law enforcement.

Local

forecast 33 mins ago

Roller Coaster Temps, Lots of Rain to End the Week

Maryland 4 hours ago

State of the State: Maryland Gov. Calls Crime an ‘Urgent Crisis’

Melissa Lavasani, a mother of two, proposed the initiative. She told board members how consuming mushrooms for postpartum depression saved her life and improved her well-being after conventional approaches failed.

"I was suicidal," said Lavasani. "And I had two little kids at home who needed me."

Proponents must now gather 25,000 signatures by July 1 to get the initiative on the November ballot.

This article tagged under:

drugsDCmushrooms
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us