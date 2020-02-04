Local
‘Hamilton’ Is Returning to the Kennedy Center

Tickets go on sale to the public March 9

By Sydney Coplin

By Sydney Coplin

Kennedy Center PR Office

Joseph Morales and Nik Walker will lead the second national tour of Hamilton as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively.

If you still haven't seen "Hamilton," you're getting another shot.

The blockbuster play is set to show again at the Kennedy Center from June 16 to Sept. 20.

Kennedy Center members will be able to purchase tickets starting March 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public March 9. Info about the cost of tickets will be released later, a spokesman said.

For every performance, 40 orchestra seats of $10 each will be sold. Details will be announced closer to showtime.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, be sure to only go through authorized sellers, the Kennedy Center advised.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets."

Tickets will be available on the Kennedy Center website, in person at the box office and by phone.

If you would like to see "Hamilton" in a movie theater, that's an option too, on Oct. 15, 2021.

