The Holiday Boat Parade is returning to Alexandria and the Wharf this weekend, set to fill the Potomac and Washington Channel with lights and cheer.

Boaters deck out their crafts with lights, decorations, inflatables and more at a celebration capped with fireworks and live music.

The boats will depart from the Old Town Alexandria Waterfront about 5:30 p.m. and are set to arrive in the Wharf at about 7 p.m.

At the Wharf, you can visit a beer and wine garden, toast s’mores, decorate ornaments, ice skate and enjoy other activities. Here’s the schedule.

In Old Town Alexandria, the festivities kick off on the dock at 2 p.m. You’ll find a pop-up beer garden, holiday music and food.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will float in on a fireboat before heading to the Torpedo Factory Art Center Holiday Festival. Here are more details.

Anyone looking for holiday fun will have plenty of options in D.C., Maryland and Virginia during the first weekend of December.

One more sign the holiday season has begun: The annual downtown holiday market begins today. News4’s Mark Segraves takes a look at what’s new this year.

Holiday Markets

Numerous holiday markets are open, including Adas Israel Congregation’ Outdoor Hannukah Bazaar, the Heurich House Chriskindlmarkt (in Dupont Circle), the Takoma Park Gift(ing) Market, and the McLean Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival.

Here’s a complete guide to holiday markets in the D.C. area.

Holiday Road

Dates through Jan. 2

Morven Park, 17195 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg, Virginia

More than a million holiday lights are making up larger-than-life displays shining in Morven Park. Holiday Road runs through Jan. 2. Tickets start at $35 per person, here’s more information.

Tailgate at the Bullpen

Doors open Saturday at noon

1201 Half St SE, Washington, D.C.

Whether you’re rooting for Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Alabama or Georgia, you can tailgate and watch the ACC and SEC championship games at The Bullpen.

In addition to games on the big screens, you can enjoy the 19th Street Band, s’mores around firepits and hot drinks. It’s free to get in. Here’s more information.

Chanukah Celebration at Glen Echo Park

Sunday, 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Glen Echo Park, 7300 Macarthur Blvd, Glen Echo, Maryland

Head to Glen Echo Park for an afternoon of children’s theater, arts and crafts and Hannukah fun. Tickets start at a $5 suggested donation for the party, and shows start at $15. Here’s more information.