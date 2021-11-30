Doug's Holiday Lights

Share Your 2021 Holiday Lights With Doug!

NBC Universal, Inc.

Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer kicked off his annual tradition: Doug's Holiday Lights.

If you haven’t already, snap some photos or record a video of your lights and decorations and share them with us.

Doug will select one lucky family and feature them during his weathercast each evening.

We want to see how you're decorating your homes for the holidays again this year. Send pictures and/or video of your holiday display to isee@nbcwashington.com.

And tell us more about your display. How long have you been decorating? How long did it take this year? How many lights do you use?

The pictures and video may be featured on NBC4.

Please include your name, address and phone number.

You can also post photos and videos to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Just make sure to tag @nbcwashington so we can see them.

Here's a look at fantastic displays Doug featured last year:

Marshall Pond Santa's Village in Burke, Virginia
The Elliotts of Rockville have a holiday display that features 104 inflatables. Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer and Chopper4 take a look.
Storm Team4 Chief Doug Kammerer shares the Lepeonka family's holiday lights in Frederick, Maryland.
Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer shows off an impressive light display by the Mulato family in Leesburg, VIrginia.

