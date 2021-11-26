Must-See Holiday Events and Lights in DC, Maryland, Virginia

With Thanksgiving officially over, let the holiday celebrations begin! Below are all the festive light displays and holiday events you’ll need this season in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Washington, D.C.

Enchant Christmas at Nationals Park

Nov. 26 to Jan. 2

1500 South Capitol Street, SE, Washington, D.C.

For the first time since 2019, massive light maze and village Enchant Christmas will return to Nationals Park. Say "hi" to Santa or don some ice skates to tour the unique light display. Tickets start at $29.

Light Yards

Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

301 Water Street SE, Washington, D.C.

This free light installation in Navy Yard features 22-foot-tall light trees and a field filled with interactive circles of light that react as you step on them.

Pathway of Peace at the White House

Dec. 4 to Jan. 1, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

White House Ellipse

The Pathway of Peace will once again open on the White House Ellipse with over “50 state and territory trees decorated with ornaments designed by students that are unique to each tree.” The pathway leads to the National Christmas Tree, where the lights turn on each night at sunset.

National Menorah Lighting

Nov. 28, 3:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

2110 Leroy Place NW, Washington, D.C.

Celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah with music, celebration and the lighting of the menorah at this free event (registration required).

The Sculpture Garden Ice Rink

Nov. 19 – March 6

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday

7th St and Constitution Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

Spend a few hours ice skating by the National Portrait Gallery. Prices vary by age and rental options.

Maxwell Park Navy Yard

Nov. 26 to Jan. 1

1346 4th St SE, Washington, D.C.

Popular wine bar Maxwell Park is featuring going all out on the Christmas theme this year, complete with ornaments, wreaths and candy cane huts. Seats at the pop-up, designed by the woman behind Baltimore's Miracle on Seventh Street, are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Reservations are required for the candy cane greenhouses outside.

The Wharf Holiday Boat Parade

Saturday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

760 Maine Ave SW, Washington, D.C.

Spend a night at the Wharf and watch more than 45 boats covered in holiday lights cruise down the Potomac river. At 8 p.m., catch a fireworks finale. This event is free to attend.

Downtown Holiday Market

Nov. 19 to Dec. 23, 12 p.m to 8 p.m.

F Street NW between 7th and 9th Streets, Washington, D.C.

Make a stop by this classic market to pick up some holiday gifts for yourself or a loved one and stay awhile to enjoy fresh food and live entertainment.

Holidays at the U.S. Botanic Garden

Nov. 24 – Jan. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

100 Maryland Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C.

Get your fill of holiday greenery with colorful poinsettias, winterberries and an outdoor train display that runs through a variety of agricultural scenes from around the world. The garden is free to visit.

Maryland

Winter Wonderland in Bethesda

Dec. 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

7182 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, Maryland

Watch an expert transform a block of ice into a work of art with a chainsaw and enjoy a student holiday concert at this free-to-attend event.

Zoo Lights at the Maryland Zoo

Nov. 19 – Jan. 2, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

One Safari Place, Baltimore, Maryland

Since the District’s National Zoo canceled holiday lights this year, head to Baltimore to experience over 100,000 lights arranged in festive displays. Ticket prices vary by activity.

I Love Christmas Movies™

Nov. 26 – Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

201 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, Maryland

Walk through recreations of scenes from iconic Christmas movies at Gaylord National. Tickets start at $33. Other holiday festivities at the hotel include ice skating, ice tubing and ice bumper cars.

Miracle on 34th Street in Baltimore

Nov. 27 – Dec. 31

726 West 34th Street. Baltimore, Maryland

Marvel at the neighborhood that works together every year to cover the area in unrivaled holiday decorations to pay homage to the classic holiday film.

Silver Spring Christmas Market

Dec. 5, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring, Maryland

Buy some local-made holiday gifts or do some arts and crafts at this free holiday fair.

Symphony of Lights

Nov. 25 to Jan 2, Times vary

10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, Maryland

Drive through a classic light display synced to music on your radio, or walk through the display on special occasions. Tickets are $20 for drive-through nights and vary for walk-through nights.

Holidays at The Waterfront National Harbor

Dates and times vary

National Harbor

Stop by a pop-up gingerbread bar, enjoy Saturday fireworks and watch the National Harbor’s 54-foot tree light display.

Virginia

Holiday Weekend in Alexandria

Dec. 3 to Dec. 5

Enjoy a Scottish Christmas parade, a holiday lights boat parade and much more in one of the “best magical Christmas towns” around, according to Oprah!

Bull Run Festival of Lights

Nov. 11 to Jan. 2, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

5400 Ox Road, Fairfax Station, Virginia

Drive through 2.5 miles of holiday light displays at Bull Run, then spend some time walking through their Christmas village and carnival. Tickets are $30 per car when bought online. Holiday night hours occur on Nov. 25, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

WinterFest at Kings Dominion

Nov. 20 to Jan. 9, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, Virginia

Just in time for the holidays, this theme park transforms itself into a holiday experience for everyone, complete with a 300-foot tree, ice skating rink and lights galore. Tickets to Winterfest start at $32, but you can ice skate for just $15.

Holiday Road Leesburg

Nov. 26 – Jan. 2, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

17195 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg, Virginia

Grab some food and hot drinks before strolling through a half-mile trail of lights and holiday displays — tickets start at $29.99.

Mount Vernon

November and December

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, Virginia

Check out a variety of holiday events at George Washington’s estate, including holiday displays and fireworks, candlelit tours, musical performances and much more. Tickets vary by activity.

Winter Walk of Lights

Nov. 11 – Dec. 9, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court, Vienna, Virginia

Take a short stroll through this half-mile trail of festive lights in the Meadowlark Botanical Gardens.

Miracle on Exchange St.

Opens Nov. 29, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

20413 Exchange St., Ashburn, Virginia

This holiday pop-up bar features festive decorations and themed drinks like the Snowball Old Fashioned and the Christmaspolitan. A similar pop-up bar is open in D.C. at Death Punch Bar.

Sippin’ Santa at Tiki Thai

Opens Nov. 29, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

12100 Sunset Hills Road Suite 107 Reston, Virginia

Buy a round of Yule Log Grog or Kris Kringle Kolada at this tropical holiday pop-up bar. Sippin’ Santa can also be found at the Archipelago in D.C.