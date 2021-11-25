Shop Local at Holiday Markets in DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia

Holiday markets are popping up all over the D.C. area, giving you the chance to pick up unique gifts and support local vendors.

Here are holiday markets to check out in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Washington, D.C. Holiday Markets

Downtown Holiday Market

Centered at 8th and F Streets, NW

Open through Dec. 23

The Downtown Holiday Market is back, a sure sign of the holiday season. Shoppers now have much more space to browse: The city is shutting down two blocks of F street near the Capital One Arena.

The market is open daily from noon to 8 p.m., except on Thanksgiving Day and Dec. 6.

Anacostia Arts Open House

Nov. 28, 2 to 6 p.m.

Anacostia Arts Center, 1231 Good Hope Road Southeast, D.C.

The Anacostia Arts Center is hosting a holiday shopping event during its monthly open mic. Vendors include Nubian Hueman, Mahogany Books, Vintaged and Charmed and The Fresh Food Factory.

Nalls Winter Market at Union Market

1309 5th St NE

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19

Pick out a Christmas tree, festive garland or other holiday decors before heading into Union Market for tasty food and local gifts.

Outdoor Hanukkah Bazaar

Dec. 2 and Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec St. NW, D.C.

Lights, music, food carts and local vendors will light up the holiday spirit at this Hanukkah market.

Tenleytown Winter Pop-Up Market

4748 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Dec. 3, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shop bath and beauty, jewelry, ornaments and beyond at Tenleytown's indoor market. Here's a list of vendors.

Dupont Circle Holiday Pop-up

Maps available at the Dupont Circle Metro north exit on Q Street

Dec. 4, noon to 5 p.m.

Shops on Connecticut Avenue, P Street, 17th Street and 18th Street will have special pop-ups outside. Grab a map at the Dupont Circle Metro north exit on Q Street.

Heurich House Chriskindlmarkt

Heurich House Museum (1307 New Hampshire Avenue NW)

Dec. 3-5

This German-style market in the garden of a castle-style will also feature a revival of a historic beer. Tickets start at $10 for adults and $2 for kids 15 and under during online presale.

Holiday Market at The Ven

2015 Massachusetts Ave NW

Dec. 11 - 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stop at this Embassy Row hotel to grab food, drinks and gifts from local vendors.

Procrastinator's Holiday Market

Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The National Arboretum, 3501 New York Ave NE, D.C.

Not only can you browse more than 20 arts and crafts vendors, but you can also stop by the card-making station or take a free holiday train ride. For the first time this year, the Procrastinator’s Market plans to sell Christmas trees. It’s free to attend.

Van Ness Main Street Annual Holiday Pop-UP

Two locations: 4340 Connecticut Avenue NW and 5010 Connecticut Avenue NW

Saturday, Dec. 11

Van Ness' annual Christmas market has expanded to two locations, one near the University of District of Columbia school of law and another at Politics and Prose.

Carolers will be spreading some extra cheer from 3 to 4 p.m. at the UDC location. The markets are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enchant

Nationals Park

Through Jan. 2

Nationals Park’s Enchant has a lights maze, Santa’s Landing, ice skating and of course a holiday market in The Village. Tickets start at $29 for adults and kids 3 and older.

Maryland Holiday Markets

Maryland Christmas Show

Frederick County Fairgrounds (797 East Patrick St. Frederick)

Nov. 26 to 28

The Maryland Christmas Show is back for its 37th year, bringing artisans selling jewelry, art, clothes, toys and more. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids under 10; Parking is $2.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Empowered Women International Holiday Market

Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Silver Spring Civic Building, 1 Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring, Maryland

Support local women entrepreneurs at the Empowered Women International holiday market. Many businesses are Black, Latina or immigrant-owned.

Silver Spring Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Fair

Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring

Dec. 5, noon to 4 p.m.

Silver Spring's holiday market has arts and crafts, baked goods, jewelry and more for everyone on your gift list.

Takoma Park Gift(ing) Market

Dec. 10, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Outdoors near 201 Ethan Allen Avenue, Takoma Park, Maryland

Browse local vendors, then grab dinner at local food trucks. Soul & Ink will roll out its mobile screen printing unit to custom designs. There’s also a photo booth and collection in support of TWYNbox, an organization aiming to end period poverty.

Virginia Holiday Markets

Holiday Market

Nov. 26- 28; Dec. 11-12; Dec. 18-19

Springfield Town Center, 6500 Springfield Mall, Springfield, Virginia

Shop local on Black Friday weekend, plus two weekends in December, at Springfield Town Center. Here’s a list of vendors.

McLean Holiday Art & Crafts Festival

Dec. 3-5

McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, Virginia)

Eighty artisans from the capital region will be inside the McLean Community Center during the first weekend of November. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and younger. One ticket is good for all weekend.

Old Town Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show

Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

John Carlyle Square Park

Soak in Old Town's quaint scenery to get in the holiday mood, then stop in to find gifts for the special loved ones on your list.