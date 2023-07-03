The National Mall has it all on the Fourth of July. Here's what to know before you go

Heading downtown on Independence Day? If you plan to enjoy the fireworks, concerts and events, here's a guide with everything you need to know to have a great Fourth of July on the National Mall.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people head to downtown D.C. on July 4, to enjoy not only fireworks but also the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, the National Independence Parade, A Capitol Fourth Concert and numerous rooftop parties throughout the city.

Attendees should be prepared for some hot, possibly stormy weather. Storm Team4 says to expect highs in the 90s and a couple of pop-up thunderstorms. Here's the full forecast.

Make sure to take water breaks and rest in the shade. The National Park Service suggests everyone brings water and snacks, plus spend time in air-conditioned spaces (many of the Smithsonian museums are open on July 4).

📅 Fourth of July events at the National Mall

Fireworks at the National Mall

⏰ 9:09 p.m.

📍 Several viewing locations

Keeping with tradition, the NPS will host the Independence Day fireworks extravaganza at the National Mall The display is scheduled to begin at 9:09 p.m. and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

There will be several public access points along the National Mall with security checkpoints searching for alcoholic beverages and other prohibited items. Here's a full list of prohibited items. NPS also recommends visitors using public transportation since parking will be extremely limited.

A Capitol Fourth Concert

⏰ 8 p.m.

📍 West lawn of the U.S. Capitol

A Capitol Fourth is the annual concert held at the West Lawn of the U.S Capitol. Packed with celebrities and musical performances, the event will be open to the public with no tickets required.

Alfonso Ribeiro, Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, military bands and even The Muppets of "Sesame Street" are set to perform.

Public access to the lawn will open at 3 p.m. Checkpoints will be set up, and all bags and parcels will be checked for glass containers, alcoholic beverages and other prohibited items.

☝ Pro tip: You can also attend A Capitol Fourth's dress rehearsal on Monday, July 3. Gates open at 3 p.m.

Smithsonian Folklife Festival

📅 July 4, plus July 6-9 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daliy)

📍 National Mall

Celebrating the Ozarks region and the country's diverse spiritual traditions, Folklife Festival visitors can enjoy live music, food, multicultural demonstrations and more. Here's the schedule.

National Independence Day Parade

⏰ 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

📍 Constitution Avenue NW

Nothing says Independence Day like military and marching bands, giant balloons and dancers parading down Constitution Avenue NW.

The 1-mile parade starts at 7th Street and ends at 17th Street.

One sought-after spot to watch is the National Archives steps. The Archives will host extended hours (10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday), a Frederick Douglass oration (2 p.m.) and a family-friendly festival (opens 9 a.m.) featuring a patriotic reading of the Declaration of Independence.

🚨 How to enter: Public access points to the National Mall on July 4

There will be several security-enforced entry points along the National Mall. The NPS will search bags and coolers.

Visitors should expect lines at the security checkpoints.

National Mall entry points include:

West side of Arlington Memorial Bridge

Constitution Avenue NW at Henry Bacon Drive NW

Constitution Avenue NW and 17th Street NW

15th Street NW at Madison Drive NW

14th Street SW at Jefferson Drive SW

Maine Avenue SW and Raoul Wallenberg Place SW (15th Street SW)

If you'd like to watch over the Tidal Basin, enter near East Basin Drive just south of the Jefferson Memorial (but there won't be access to the National Mall).

🚫Don't bring these: What items are prohibited on the National Mall on July 4?

Before entering the National Mall, visitors will need to pass through a security-enforced checkpoint. Prohibited items include:

Alcoholic beverages

Glass bottles or containers

Balloons

Bladed, edged, or sharp tools

Selfies sticks, golf umbrellas or any other "club-like items"

Disabling chemicals like pepper spray

Firearms and projectile weapons

Laser pointers

Any kind of sealed box or wrapped package,

Any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard

Here's a full list of prohibited items.

🚇 If possible, don't drive: Transportation and road closures on July 4

NPS advises visitors to use public transportation to attend Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall and downtown D.C.

Metro will increase service and offer free public transportation service on July 4 for all passengers starting at 5 p.m. Here's our guide to Metro on the Fourth of July.

Metrorail will run from 7 a.m. to midnight, with regular fares in effect before 5 p.m.

The National Park Service warns travelers to avoid transferring between stations if possible to avoid crowding. You can use Metro's Trip Planner to get directions.

Here are some stations that provide easy access to the National Mall:

Federal Triangle, Capitol South and Foggy Bottom on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines

L'Enfant Plaza, on the Blue, Orange, Silver and Yellow lines

Archives/Navy Memorial on the Green and Yellow lines

Metro Center, Judiciary Square and Union Station on the Red Line

Gallery Place on the Red, Green and Yellow lines

Authorities expect massive crowds to attend Independence Day celebrations in downtown D.C. and neighboring areas. This means traffic congestion, road closures and parking restrictions.

❗ Closed for the holiday: Stores and offices closed on July 4

Independence Day is a federal holiday so many stores and public offices will be closed on July 4. Here is a list of some places that will be closed on Tuesday:

Public Libraries

District government offices

Federal courts

UPS stores

United States Postal Service

Department of Motor Vehicles

Banks may be closed, but ATMS will be open for use.

Costco Wholesale

Most fast food retailers like McDonald's, Wendy's, Chipotle or Panera will be open on July 4. Walmart, Best Buy, Safeway, Trader Joe's and Target will also be open, although regular schedules could be affected.

Map: Planned traffic closures

Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Here is a comprehensive list of road closures amd areas to avoid for this upcoming July 4.

