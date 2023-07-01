Be ready for Fourth of July road closures and parking changes in DC

The Fourth of July is expected to lure massive crowds to the National Mall, downtown D.C. and other neighborhoods. With that, of course, comes traffic congestion, road closures and parking restrictions.

Public transportation and other alternatives to driving will probably be easiest for many people. Officials are warning drivers that they may find delays around major events and may want to consider alternate routes. (Of note: Metro will increase service and offer free rides for all passengers starting at 5 p.m. on the Fourth.)

Police and the D.C. Department of Transportation also want to remind drivers to be careful due to increased foot traffic. Drivers should also know that stopping or standing is prohibited on any city streets or roadways to watch the fireworks, officials said.

Here's the details on road closures and no parking zones in the area.

The following streets will be closed for the National Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Show on Tuesday. Road closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to midnight:

Inbound Case Bridge ramp to 12th Street tunnel

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street SW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to Ohio Drive SW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue NW

C Street from 18th to 17th Street NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street NW (eastbound lanes only)

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

1200 block of Maine Avenue SW

13th Street from F Street to E Street NW

14th Street Bridge inbound SW (all traffic will remain on E/B I-395)

14th Street Bridge (HOV) inbound SW (all traffic will remain on E/B I-395)

14th Street from F Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street from F Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

17th Street from New York Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

20th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Memorial Bridge

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street NW

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue NW to 24th Street NW

Maine Avenue from I-395 westbound to Independence Avenue SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exits to Independence Avenue and E Street NW

Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue NW

Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive NW

Eastbound E Street Expressway ramp to E Street NW

E Street Expressway ramp from the Roosevelt Bridge

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Southbound Rock Creek Parkway will be closed at Virginia Avenue NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to the Ohio Drive Bridge

Parkway Drive from Ohio Drive to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive SW

The following streets will be posted as "Emergency - No Parking" for the National Independence Day Parade from 4 a.m. to midnight:

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to Constitution Avenue NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from Madison Drive NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

20th Street from Virginia Avenue NW to E Street NW

20th Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

22nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street NW

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue NW

C Street from 19th to 17th Street NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street NW (eastbound lanes only)

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive Bridge

Parkway Drive NW from Ohio Drive, SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW (Zone 5850)

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street NW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street SW

Independence Avenue from 17th Street to 3rd Street SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street SW

The following streets will be closed for the parade and fireworks show Tuesday from 1 p.m. to midnight:

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Washington Circle NW – no southbound traffic

3rd Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Go here for an interactive map of all road closures.

Other Fourth of July Road Closures Around the District

Drivers should also expect heavy traffic and delays around other events in D.C. that day, officials say.

The annual Palisades Parade will start at 11 a.m. The following street will be posted as "Emergency ' No Parking" Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

MacArthur Boulevard from Whitehaven Parkway to Edmunds Place, NW

The following street will be closed for the Palisades Parade from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

MacArthur Boulevard from Whitehaven Parkway to Arizona Avenue NW

Edmunds Place from Sherier Place to MacArthur Boulevard NW

Sherier Place from Edmunds Place to Dana Place NW

The Capitol Hill Community Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m.

The following streets will be posted as "Emergency - No Parking" from 8 a.m. to noon:

8th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue SE

D Street from 7th Street to 8th Street SE

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon:

8th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue SE

D Street from 7th Street to 8th Street SE