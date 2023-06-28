The United States of America is gearing up for its 247th birthday on Tuesday, and that means a whole weekend of booms and sparkling lights illuminating the skies.

We're finding more Independence Day fireworks displays than we have seen in years. Whether you're looking for a rooftop soiree, carnival rides, live music or free, family fun, there's something for you here.

Check out details on how to watch D.C.'s big fireworks show, plus find displays near you in Maryland and Virginia below.

Where to watch the National Mall Fourth of July fireworks

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

National Mall

📅 July 4

📍 Several viewing locations

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

The National Park Service will host the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration on the National Mall.

The display is scheduled to begin at 9:09 p.m. and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. There will be security-enforced entry points along the National Mall. Bags and coolers will be searched since glass and alcoholic beverages aren’t allowed. Here's a full list of prohibited items. NPS recommends using public transportation since parking will be extremely limited.

Access points to the National Mall and Tidal Basin areas for July 4, 2023

National Mall entry points include:

West side of Arlington Memorial Bridge

Constitution Avenue NW at Henry Bacon Drive NW

Constitution Avenue NW and 17th Street NW

15th Street NW at Madison Drive NW

14th Street SW at Jefferson Drive SW

Maine Avenue SW and Raoul Wallenberg Place SW (15th Street SW)

If you'd like to watch over the Tidal Basin, enter near East Basin Drive just south of the Jefferson Memorial (but there won't be access to the National Mall).

More places to watch — it's always a good idea to arrive early and prepare for crowds!

Independence Day fireworks in Virginia

Before July 4:

Workhouse Arts Center Pre-Independence Fireworks Display

📅 Saturday, July 1

📍 Lorton, Virginia

💲 Free entry; $40 per vehicle for parking

🔗 Details

Celebrate Independence Day with an after-hours party at the Workhouse Arts Center. Enjoy a free concert, access to artists' studios and the Lucy Burns Museum before the fireworks begin at dark (about 9:15 p.m.). Food trucks and beverages will be available.

The event is free, but parking costs $40 per car. A VIP option that comes with food, drunks and premium seating is available for $120.

McLean

📅 July 1

📍 Langley High School (6520 Georgetown Pike)

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

Hosted at Langley High School, the McLean Independence Day celebration will have music, giveaways and food trucks for visitors to enjoy. The fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m.

Parking at the Langley High School is limited. The city advises visitors to park at McLean Community Center, Churchill Elementary SchoolSt or Luke Catholic Church and School and use the shuttle service to get to the venue.

Great Meadow Independence Day Celebration

📅 July 1

📍 The Plains

💲 Tickets start at $50 per car

🔗 Details

Complete Sunday funday plans with an air show, festive hat competition and family fun at Great Meadow Independence Day Celebration.

Vienna

📅 July 2

📍 Yeonas Park (1319 Ross Drive SW)

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

On Sunday, Vienna residents and visitors can enjoy food and drinks from local food trucks, live music (including an Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band), kids' entertainment and games. The fireworks show is set to start at 9:30 p.m

Alcohol is prohibited at the event, as well as sparklers and personal fireworks. The city advises leaving pets at home.

Middletown

📅 July 3

📍 Middletown Park (2nd Street)

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

Journey out to Middletown to get your fireworks fix one day early.

Middletown Historic District will celebrate Independence Day over two days. On Monday, July 3, the district will host food, games, a bicycle rodeo and a firework show starting at dusk. Starting at 8 a.m on July 4, visitors can enjoy live music performances and a softball tournament, a parade at 5 p.m. and a veteran recognition ceremony.

On July 4:

Mount Vernon daytime fireworks

📅 July 4, 1 p.m.

📍 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy, Mt Vernon, VA

💲 $24 Adults, $13 6-11, free admission 5 and younger

🔗 Details

George Washington’s historical homestead will host a daytime commemoration this Fourth of July, featuring historic recreations, a musical performance by the National Concert Band and a daytime fireworks show at 1 p.m.

There are limited tickets for the event. Prices start at $24 for adults and $13 for children 6 to 11.

Culpeper

📅 July 4

📍 Near Rockwater Park

💲 Free admission. $35 registration cost for 5K Race

🔗 Details

Culpeper will host a full day of activities this Fourth of July, including a 5K race, an auto and bike show on East Davis Street downtown

Head to Yowell Meadow Park for food and craft vendors, kids' kayaking, moonbounces and a rock climbing wall, a patriotic presentation honoring the town's heritage and live music. Note, this park doesn't have a view of the fireworks.

The holiday festivities will conclude with a fireworks display held at Rockwater Park. To ensure safety, people will not be allowed in Rockwater Park after 5 p.m.

In previous years, officials said fireworks should be visible within the Culpeper town limits. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Fairfax

📅 July 4

📍 Fairfax High School. 3501 Lion Run, Fairfax

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

Fairfax will start celebrating the Fourth of July with an independence parade at 10 a.m., ramp things up at A Hometown Celebration next to City Hall and close with a fireworks show at Fairfax High School at 9 p.m. Parking at FHS is limited, but you can park at Woodson High School and take a free shuttle to the show.

The city will provide limited parking. Bags and coolers will be searched at entry.

Fredericksburg and Stafford County

📅 July 4

📍 Virginia Credit Union Stadium, visible from Old Mill Park, Pratt Park and Expo Center parking lot

💲 Fredericksburg and Stafford residents can watch for free at Old Mill Park; for nonresidents, admission is $10 per vehicle or $5 per person for walk-ins

🔗 Details

July 4 celebrations in Fredericksburg will be hosted at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The Patriotic Palooza will feature moon bounces and lawn games starting at 4 p.m. Admission costs $5.

The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. Viewing locations include Pratt Park, Old Mill Park or the Expo Center parking lot, the town says.

Great Falls

📅 July 4

📍 Great Falls Village Centre Green

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

Great Falls will host a 5K race starting at 8 a.m. After the race, the city will host a patriotic parade followed by free community event with a bazaar with food, an inflatable slide and face painting.

No pets will be allowed.

Herndon

📅 July 4

📍 Bready Park (814 Ferndale Ave.)

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

The city of Herndon will host live music and a night of bingo and family games at Bready Park starting at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m., launched from the Herndon Centennial Golf Course.

Bags and coolers will be searched at entry, and alcoholic beverages or personal fireworks are not allowed. The city also recommends leaving pets at home.

Kings Dominion

📅 July 4, 10 p.m.

📍 Kings Dominion (Doswell)

💲 Daily tickets start at $44.99

🔗 Details

Get in some screams on the roller coasters or cool down on water slides before the fireworks at 10 p.m.

Leesburg

📅 July 4

📍 Ida Lee Park (60 Ida Lee Dr NW)

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

Leesburg will start July 4 with a patriotic parade in Downtown Leesburg, going down King Street from Ida Lee Drive to Fairfax Street.

Starting at 6 p.m., the city will host musical performances and a food court at Ida Lee Park. The fireworks show, choreographed to music, will start at 9:30 p.m.

Parking will be available at the interior lots off Ida Lee Drive and the Festival Field parking off King Street. The Pennington Lot, Town Hall Garade and Loudoun County Garage are also available for parking.

Manassas

📅 July 4

📍 Manassas Historic District (Near 9431 West Street)

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

Starting at 3 p.m., Manassas' historic downtown will host rides for kids, face painting and food vendors. The firework show starting at 9:15 p.m. will be visible from the Manassas Museum Lawn. The city is asking visitors to leave pets at home. The rain date is July 5.

Reston

📅 July 4

📍 Lake Fairfax Park (1400 Lake Fairfax Dr.)

💲 $15 parking fee

🔗 Details

Reston residents can enjoy a firework show at Lake Fairfax Park, starting about 9 p.m. Ticketed entry will begin at 12 p.m. Food trucks will be available throughout the day, and picnic areas will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Independence Day fireworks in Maryland

Before July 4:

Bowie Baysox

📅 July 1, 2 and 3

📍 Prince George's Stadium

💲 $10-$30

🔗 Details

Catch fireworks after the Bowie Baysox-Somerset Patriots games all weekend. Other special experiences include kids run the bases on Saturday and an appearance by a "mysterious character" (we'll give you one guess who counts as "your favorite curious and energetic Australian puppy") on Sunday.

Gaithersburg

📅 July 1

📍 Bohrer Park

💲 Free

🔗 Details

SummerFest with live music, food trucks, local breweries and family-friendly activities leads up to the fireworks — set to begin once it gets dark at about 9:25 p.m. Stick around for the SummerGlo After Party featuring dance band Attraction, plus LED jugglers, hoopers and stilt walkers in the crowd.

Bohrer Park is the best place to watch the fireworks, but there are several viewing options. Here's a map.

Laurel

📅 July 1

📍 Granville Gude Park

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Before the fireworks go off from the lake about 9:15 p.m., enjoy a whole day of activities including a car show, parade and family fun. Attendees are not allowed to bring backpacks, coolers, alcohol or fireworks.

Bladensburg

📅 July 3

📍 Bladensburg Waterfront Park (4601 Annapolis Rd.)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

This Independence Day, Bladensburg will celebrate America’s advancement in space and technology with Space Commander DJ Flava from 93.9 WKYS, food trucks, amusements, and, most importantly, fireworks!

On July 4:

Germantown

📅 July 4, 7-10 p.m.

📍 South Germantown Recreational Park (18041 Central Park Circle)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Germantown Glory will kick off Independence Day celebrations with a performance honoring the life of Tina Turner by the Forever Tina tribute band.

The fireworks display will begin at about 9:15 p.m. The city suggests event-goers bring low lawn chairs, blankets and coolers. The event will have food vendors. Pets and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Frederick

📅 July 4

📍 Baker Park

💲 Free entry to fireworks

🔗 Details

The fireworks will be launched at dusk from Parkway Elementary School, and some recommended viewing locations include Fleming Avenue Swimming Pool area, Frederick High School Lawn and the Carillon Area of Baker Park. The city suggests residents grab a seat early considering the park fills up quickly. For more locations check out the Viewing Recommendation Map.

Leading up to the show in the sky, Frederick has a big festival planned with rides, entertainment, a beer, wine and spirit garden and more.

Rockville

📅 July 4, 7-10 p.m.

📍 Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in King Farm

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The city guarantees a “wonderful spectator viewing” of the 20-minute fireworks display, which is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. Guests can also enjoy live music provided by the band Under the Covers.

Upper Montgomery County (Poolesville)

📅 July 4

📍 Soccer fields at Hughes Road and Sugarland Road

💲 $10 per car

🔗 Details

Sponsored by the Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department, enjoy classic rock 'n' roll by the Special Delivery Band from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., food trucks and special vendors. No pets or alcohol are allowed.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.